TheHxliday Spreads Cheer With "Laugh A Little" From 1/1 BatBxy EP

Buy/Stream "Laugh A Little": https://thehxliday.lnk.to/LALPR New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Already a master of melody at the age of nineteen, TheHxliday is on the cusp of household name status. Emphasizing the importance of staying in touch with your emotions, TheHxliday shares "Laugh A Little," his new video single. Marked by brightly colored, bass-heavy production, "Laugh A Little" gets its power from TheHxliday's burbling bursts of auto-tuned notes, offering advice for listeners who might be feeling down on themselves: "Don't let them take your shine, let your feelings work/Don't waste your time, time is something worth."Directed by Nicolas Jadora, the video takes advantage of the Motown Records signee's natural charisma, as he tries to stay positive in the face of dispiriting show business situations. Determined to shine in any way he can, TheHxliday takes increasingly humiliating measures to perform in front of an audience, trying his hand at acting, stand-up comedy, and even ventriloquism."Laugh A Little" is an entrancing preview of BatBxy, TheHxliday's upcoming EP. A 6-track project that shows off the Baltimore native's versatility and exquisite taste in instrumentals, BatBxy refines TheHxliday's candy-coated trap sound, offering R&B-style jams like "Bad" alongside guitar-inflected ballads like "Batgirl."The EP is home to recent single "Thank U," a turbulent relationship drama soundtracked by acoustic guitars and thumping 808s. The follow-up to the successful Broken Halls EP, BatBxy releases on January 1st via Motown Records.Born and raised in Baltimore, TheHxliday built an audience with music he created in his bedroom. Inspired by Trippie Redd and XXXTentacion, but also by rock bands like Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance, TheHxliday turned heads with his intoxicating blend of styles. In 2020, the young artist raised his profile with a successful year, connecting with Cole Bennett for the video "Save Me," his biggest hit (over 10 million streams) and appearing on two tracks on Internet Money's Billboard Top 10 album B4 The Storm. Ready to show the world what he can do, the 19-year-old prodigy is set to make every day a holiday in 2021.Watch "Laugh A Little": https://TheHxliday.lnk.to/LALVPRBuy/Stream "Laugh A Little": https://thehxliday.lnk.to/LALPR



