Truvian Grey (Vocal Alias Of Hucci) Continues To Evolve With Release Of Two Forward-Thinking Singles





With Truvian Grey taking over the scene in 2020 with a series of vibrant releases including "SKYWALKER"​and ​"CATERPILLAR,"​listeners are greeted with stunning sound design and calming instrumentals which flow immaculately alongside Truvian Grey's soothing vocals. With a vocal-heavy approach to his music while maintaining a taste of the Hucci brand which remains dark and mysterious, Truvian Grey is one to keep on your radar as he pushes his distinctive sound forward.Finding peace is easy with Truvian Grey as his vocal talents shine bright while consistently evolving with Hucci's downtempo innovative sounds crafted as an escape route for many amidst the coronavirus crisis.



Following an impressive year so far, there is no stopping Truvian Grey as he is back with two forward-thinking singles to remind us of his unique perspective of chill-tempo electronic music with an R&B feel. Flowing directly into "The Downs," this single encompasses a feeling of calmness as a blend of drawn-out bass frequencies and smooth melodies provides the ideal match for Truvian Grey's breathtaking voice. With a continuous flow of tranquility throughout the self produced single,Truvian Grey incorporates several instrumental sounds accompanied by his pacifying vocals. A melody so smooth to the ears, listeners can feel the emotion as the single continues to resonate the peaceful atmosphere Truvian Grey crafted.



Blessing listeners with a second track on the same day, Truvian Grey has teamed up with best friend and talented rapper Ruidahh for their chill-tempo and hip-hop infused collaboration "Different." With rattling synths and soft guitar chords crafting a gentle melody for those in need of finding peace in this crazy world, Truvian Grey crafts a masterpiece that not only satisfies a wider audience but focuses on distinct vocals which adds to his personal touch. Dropping all the bars on this one, Ruidahh draws upon his classic vocals along with subtle hip-hop rhythms to deliver a clear message to keep pushing forward in life no matter what circumstances may come. Undeniably the ideal match for this collaboration, Truvian Grey and Ruidahh have dropped a masterpiece which is a reminder of how innovative and progressive their sound is to the ears.

