SZA Surprises With New Song 'Good Days'

"I just really want to put out more music and more-this body of work that I've been working on…everything sounds different," she told Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nearly four months after dropping her Neptunes-produced single " Hit Different " with Ty Dolla $ign, the TDE songstress surprises with her second solo release of 2020, "Good Days," released on Christmas Day. If the song sounds familiar, that's because it was included as the outro track to her " Hit Different " video."Still worried that I wasted the best of me on you, babe / You don't care," she sings.This is hopefully a sign that SZA's long-awaited sophomore album is finally on the way. In October, she previewed a collaboration with Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins that could appear on the follow-up to her 2017 debut Ctrl."I just really want to put out more music and more-this body of work that I've been working on…everything sounds different," she told Apple Music in September. "If you really leave it up to me, ain't no telling when sh*t's gonna come out because I have anxiety."



