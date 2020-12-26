Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/12/2020

SZA Surprises With New Song 'Good Days'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nearly four months after dropping her Neptunes-produced single "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla $ign, the TDE songstress surprises with her second solo release of 2020, "Good Days," released on Christmas Day. If the song sounds familiar, that's because it was included as the outro track to her "Hit Different" video.
"Still worried that I wasted the best of me on you, babe / You don't care," she sings.

This is hopefully a sign that SZA's long-awaited sophomore album is finally on the way. In October, she previewed a collaboration with Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins that could appear on the follow-up to her 2017 debut Ctrl.
"I just really want to put out more music and more-this body of work that I've been working on…everything sounds different," she told Apple Music in September. "If you really leave it up to me, ain't no telling when sh*t's gonna come out because I have anxiety."






Most read news of the week
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Knoxville's Rough Dreams Pays Tribute To Thrice With A Reimagined Version Of "The Artist In The Ambulance"
Margie Singleton's Timeless "Missing You" Issues On Late Music Man Shelby Singleton's Birthday
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena & Talking Heads To Be Honored With Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
UK Indie Rock Outfit Lakes Debuts New "Pine Barrens" Music Video
Vancouver Punk Band Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Sign With Mutant League Records
H.E.R. Covers 'Christmas Time Is Here' For Amazon Music
Foreigner To Rock First Live Socially Distant Music Festival, Orlando's Frontyard Festival


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0207391 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014810562133789 secs