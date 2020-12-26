Playboi Carti Shares New Album 'Whole Lotta Red'

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
In the early hours of Christmas morning, Playboi Carti
returned with his oft-delayed sophomore album Whole Lotta Red. On his first album in over two years, the Atlanta rapper calls on only three guests - Kanye West, Future, and Kid Cudi, who appears on "M3tamorphosis," for which he also released a video.
The 24-track set includes production from Pi'erre Bourne, Wheezy, Art Dealer, F1lthy, Juberlee, Richie Souf, and Maaly Raw.
Whole Lotta Red has been a long time coming. Back in April, Carti dropped "@ MEH," but he hasn't released a project since his 2018 debut Die Lit, which opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
Earlier this year, the elusive rapper made guest appearances on Drake's "Pain 1993
" and Lil Yachty's "Flex Up." Stream Whole Lotta Red, below on Top40-Charts!