Christmas Concert 2020 Seen Live By More Than 70.000 People Invented By PB Action Eventbureau (No Corona Risk)

PB ACTION Fest & Eventbureau, Copenhagen, Denmark, www.pbaction.dk COPENHAGEN, Denmark (Top40 Charts) 70.000 people enjoyed LIVE a mobile CHRISTMAS & LUCIA CONCERT EVENT in December 2020 in the middle of the Copenhagen and without risk of Corona infection. The mobile stage was passing by with just 5 kilometers an hour directly outside people's living rooms. All they had to do was to open their windows in their own apartment to the street and enjoy the musical event - they all had the best seats.JULE & LUCIA CONCERT is a Corona safe concert experience without the audience really gathering and where all Coronavirus rules are respected and complied with at the same time. CHRISTMAS & LUCIA CONCERT - a warm greeting from a distance.The new Corona prevention idea for a concert audience was invented by an large event agency in Europe. This type of Corona prevention event is the first of its kind in the world.PB ACTION Fest & Eventbureau, Copenhagen, Denmark, www.pbaction.dk



