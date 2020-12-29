GoodGirlPR Launches New Jazz/Pop Project With Christina Jones & Kimiko Ishizaka





With influences like Ella Fitzgerald, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, and Maya Angelou, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GoodGirlPR is pleased to announce an untitled collaboration between Christina Jones and composer/pianist Kimiko Ishizaka to be released in 2021. The album will consist of original, heart wrenching songs - all in the name of saving love. Further collaborators are Corey Allen (arranger & producer) who has previously worked with the Manhattan Transfer, Chuck Mangione, and Lou Rawls, as well as Latin Grammy winner Allan Leschhorn (sound engineer).During the unprecedented times of COVID-19, divorce and breakup rates are steadily increasing, and Kimiko Ishizaka wrote these songs specifically to save her love and marriage. Christina Jones will give voice to the feelings and emotions of someone who has been left, and who is fighting to save that love.The collaboration between Christina and Kimiko began during the pandemic lockdown when the two still managed to collaborate remotely to produce the first demo songs. Christina will travel to the Dominican Republic in 2021 to work with Corey Allen and Allan Leschhorn to complete the album.Kimiko discovered Christina while watching a virtual orchestra video produced by students of the Berklee School of Music. After collaborating remotely throughout most of 2020, Kimiko said of Christina:"Christina is a brilliant musician and powerful storyteller. Her voice brings songs to life, and I am thrilled that she has taken on the project of sharing my songs with the world."As a musical theater major at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, up-and-coming artist Christina Jones knew that music would always play an instrumental role in her life. Christina started her pursuit in art as a young girl by singing in church and school musicals, where she discovered her passion for music and began entering competitions.She entered the world of performing arts and music theater and her talents landed her in the Top 40 of American Idol, alongside multiple appearances at The Apollo in Harlem, NY. Christina's conscious drive and dedication also earned her roles in musicals at the New Repertory Theater and Central Square Theater in 2021.With influences like Ella Fitzgerald, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, and Maya Angelou, Christina has a unique, artistic style that translates strong feelings of purpose into her poetry and songwriting. Her jazz and R&B background resonates through her lyrics and personal creative projects, including her most recent project titled "America the Dream" with founders Shelbie Rassler and Steve Schuch.



