Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 29/12/2020

Guitar Virtuoso Shreds His Way Through New Music Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock/Metal Guitarist Extraordinaire, Darren Michael Boyd continues to build on the momentum he began with his debut solo album, "Lifting the Curse." Recorded and released after a life-altering accident, the album introduced the music world to Darren's incredible talent as both a songwriter and instrumentalist. That album spawned the single, "The Earth Is BFlat," which is approaching 70K Spotify plays, to date.

In just one month of release, Boyd's sophomore effort, "Wonders Of the Invisible World" has already racked up immense critical praise for the growth and polish shown on the album. The title track has gained over 30K plays in that time, while the video has been streamed more than 7K times on youtube. Now, Boyd returns with a brand new video for "Making a Homunculus."
Filmed at Vibration Studios, just outside of Ottawa, the sparse video with the blood-red background features Boyd in all-out shred mode.

Darren Michael Boyd has toured and recorded with a variety of artists, such as Black Ju-Ju, Creeping Beauty, and Famous Underground (featuring Juno award-winning vocalist NicholasWalsh). He was invited multiple occasions to privately audition for platinum-selling artist Fefe Dobson, and asked to write songs for Alice Cooper's daughter Calico Cooper, and long time bassist Chuck Garric's band Beasto Blanco. Darren received a scholarship to Guitar Workshop Plus in Toronto, with some of the best players in the business as instructors (Paul Gilbert/Billy Sheehan/Sue Foley). He has shared the stage with such acts as One-Eyed Doll, Wednesday 13, Yngwie Malmsteen, Stryper, Harem Scarem, Beasto Blanco, and Lee Aaron. In the spring of 2019 he joined the Mississippi Mudds Theatre Group to play guitar for a sold out run of Queen's We Will Rock You. The Mississippi Mudds won the Ottawa Faces Magazine award for Favourite Theatre Group for that year. In the winter of 2019 he was given an honourable mention by ASCAP for his first instrumental release, "This Song Won't Get Played On the Radio." Darren was nominated for BEST ROCK ARTIST by the Josie Music Awards, the largest independent music awards show in the world, held at Dollywood in Tennessee.
www.darrenboyd.com
www.instagram.com/darren.michael.boyd
www.facebook.com/darrenmichaelboydmusic
www.youtube.com/user/THEwHORRORcanada






Most read news of the week
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Sondre Lerche Releases Ambitious And In My Dreams: Patience Extravaganza Performance Film Recorded Live In Norway
Albert Bouchard, Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult, Returns To The Billboard Charts For The First Time In 32 Years And Announces Vinyl Versions Of "Re Imaginos"
Knoxville's Rough Dreams Pays Tribute To Thrice With A Reimagined Version Of "The Artist In The Ambulance"
Andrea Bocelli's Guest Stars Ilaria Della Bidia, Lillian Gorbachincky To Put On A Show At Dec 30 Charity Gala
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Margie Singleton's Timeless "Missing You" Issues On Late Music Man Shelby Singleton's Birthday
German Duo 11 Unicorns Is Back To Say Goodbye To 2020 With A New EP Titled "Loneliness"
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena & Talking Heads To Be Honored With Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0246611 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0084159374237061 secs