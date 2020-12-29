Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans



ABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including "Grey's Anatomy," the longest-running medical drama in prime-time television; riveting dramas "The Good Doctor," "A Million New York, NY (Top40 Charts) dick clark productions and ABC today announced that Big Freedia will host the 5th annual Central Time Zone celebration from, Louisiana, on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021." The Big Easy native and "Queen of Bounce" will give viewers a look at the arts, culture and locals that define New Orleans, as well as a performance of " Auld Lang Syne " by multiple GRAMMY®-winning R&B artist and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton, all leading up to the countdown and stunning fleur-de-lis drop at midnight. The most-watched New Year's Eve celebration nationwide, which features iconic performances of the year's biggest songs, airs LIVE Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST, on ABC. This is a broadcast event closed to the public."We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans' brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the New Year. Even though we won't be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as 'Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021' rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "We're also excited that this event will employ nearly 70 local crew members, many of whom have been shut out of production jobs due to the pandemic, and that the world will remember that New Orleans will be the safest place to visit and enjoy our music and culture in 2021."Big Freedia has spent much of her career fighting for recognition of New Orlean's vibrant hip-hop scene and serving as an inspiration to others in the community. The rapper and cultural icon has risen to notoriety over the years with her own reality show "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce"; autobiography "God Save the Queen Diva!"; several albums, most recently "Big Freedia's Smokin' Santa Christmas"; and notable collaborations with Kesha, Lizzo, Beyonce and Icona Pop to name a few.This year marks the 49th annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," America's go-to New Year's tradition which celebrates the year's very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2 A.M. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe. As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest returns for his 16th year as host and will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square. Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities, returning to the show for her fourth year. Jennifer Lopez will headline the event from Times Square, performing minutes before the iconic ball drop, with additional performances by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen and Machine Gun Kelly. Previously announced performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie.Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent for the second year. Decker will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the YearSM just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021."Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer. All guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will continue to be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions.For the latest Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve news, exclusive content and more, follow NYRE on social (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), on ABC sites (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram), online at newyearsrockineve.com and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #RockinEve.dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." dcp also owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is part of MRC Live & Alternative, a division of diversified global entertainment company MRC. For additional information, visit https://www.mrcentertainment.comABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including "Grey's Anatomy," the longest-running medical drama in prime-time television; riveting dramas "The Good Doctor," "A Million Little Things" and "Station 19"; trailblazing comedy favorites "American Housewife," "black-ish," "The Conners," "The Goldbergs" and "mixed-ish"; the popular "Summer Fun & Games" programming block, including "Celebrity Family Feud," "Holey Moley," "Match Game," "Press Your Luck" and "To Tell the Truth"; star-making sensation "American Idol"; reality phenomenon "Shark Tank"; "The Bachelor" franchise; long-running hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Funniest Home Videos"; "General Hospital," which has aired for more than 55 years on the network; and late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; as well as two critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" specials. The network also boasts some of television's most prestigious awards shows, including "The Oscars®," "The CMA Awards" and the "American Music Awards."



