Crystal Monee Hall Releases 'A Beautiful Noise' Cover





Hall enlisted some heavy hitting vocalists for this project: Allyson Kaye Daniel, Adee David, Rosharra Francis,



"I wrote this arrangement in celebration and support of the women, Stacey Abrams included," says Hall, "...who are on the front lines of the fight for democracy and justice in Georgia." The activated artist Hall continued, "...And if enough of us gather our voices and sing in unison, we will make change. This is about using your voice, and being heard. Standing up and being counted."

Runoff elections for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats are taking place on January 5. For more information about voting visit www.peachvote.com - www.fairfight.com - www.Iwillvote.com.



Crystal Monee Hall : A self-proclaimed "church girl," grew up belting from the choir loft, enamored with her mother's singing on Sundays in Richmond, Virginia. Years later, she has performed in the



