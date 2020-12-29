Wynton Marsalis' 'The Democracy! Suite' Available Digitally January 15, 2021





Composed by Marsalis during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing our nation, The Democracy! Suite is a swinging and stimulating instrumental rumination on both the issues that have recently dominated our lives, as well as the beauty that could emerge from a collective effort to create a better future.



During the lockdown, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with



Tracks such as "Out Amongst the People (For J Bat)" and "Be Present" are an impassioned reflection of turbulent times that find peerless musicians working as a harmonious community, urging us to reflect on the past and reconsider the future. "Deeper Than Dreams" is for those who lost loved ones during this time, and "That Dance We Do (That You Love Too)" was inspired by the music and grooves heard in protests around the world.

"Jazz music is the perfect metaphor for democracy," says Marsalis. At a time when America-and indeed, the whole world-finds itself at a crossroads, he was inspired to write this poignant and buoyant work which proves that the joy and beauty of jazz can bring us all closer together.

"The question that confronts us right now as a nation is, 'Do we want to find a better way?'" Marsalis asks.



The music of The Democracy! Suite may be instrumental, but it speaks for itself, urging us onto action-to get out of our seats and fight for the world we believe in.



