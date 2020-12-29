Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 29/12/2020

Blackloud Delivers Stimulating Melodic Techno In 'Synesthesia' EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prague's melodic techno and deep house producer BLACKLOUD celebrates the release of his 'Synesthesia' EP, making its way to all platforms on December 28th, 2020 via Wold Records. The set of three sensorially stimulating original mixes from the burgeoning producer come as a warmly welcomed addition to his discography and set the tone of what to expect from him come 2021.

Conceptually derived from the psychological phenomenon synesthesia, where those affected experience a perceptual difference in the experience of the 5 senses, his EP aptly aims to associate color with sound. Across the EP's 3 cuts "Magenta", "Teal" and "Anthracite" we see BLACKLOUD illustratively weave together compositions of melodic deep house and techno that evoke an imaginative chromatic response.

The first of the triplet, and an essential primary color in the printing process, "Magenta" was inspired by the essential organic sounds of BLACKLOUD's studio: a cricket's chirp, the chatter of a cat and the collision of a coffee mug on his station's surface.

Absent of direct external inspiration, "Teal" was the color envisioned by BLACKLOUD when building the production from break-beat rhythms. In likeness to the EP's namesake, the resulting track evoked the experience of the bright blue derivative.

Driving in nature, the brooding hues of black and blue inspire the dark, atmospheric club-ready number "Anthracite". Structured with emotive chord progressions alongside sharp arpeggios, the track brings the EP to its conclusion with energy and intrigue.

Having dedicated much of his life to contemporary electronic music, the Turkish born producer cut his teeth on the dance floors of all the major clubs of Turkey. Captivating audiences domestic and now abroad, BLACKLOUD's forward thinking productions continue to evolve, pushing the boundaries and aiding in the development of progressive dance music genres. Drawing inspiration from contemporary classical and post-modern rock, all of his tracks stem from a single piano progression. His thoughtful introduction of 4/4 bass lines alongside the infusion of organic sound elements result in an intelligent catalogue of dance music.

Out Friday, December 28th 2020 via Wold Records, the 'Synesthesia' EP wraps what was nothing less than a whirlwind year for the world with a sensorially stimulating anthology of songs that set the stage for a vibrant year sure to ensue with emergence from the current climate.






