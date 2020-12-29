Latin Singers And Actors Perform 'Oh Come, All Ye Faithful'





Uruguay New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the concept #BetheJoy, the singers and actors Ariel Orama López (AG Orloz) and Danny González got together again this year to record a Christmas cover. Through the Christmas carol "Oh Come, All Ye Faithful", talents from Puerto Rico, the United States and Mexico came together to invite to share the joy and hope using the creative elements that has caused the restrictions in the face of the pandemic. The audiovisual project that incorporates the talents William Russell (music and studio), Gabriel Ángel Díaz Vélez (editing), David Félix (production) and Billy Jean Andino (production assistance), under the direction of Orama, may be shared through of social networks, since its diffusion and premiere, as of December 25. For this year, they invited the singer Charleen Andújar to participate, who with her voice provides a very special touch for this duo of male voices. The creator of the concept, Ariel Orama, is a former student of New York Film Academy.

While some of the singers of the project are based in their homeland, their academic commitments are in the United States, due to the measures taken in foreign universities and in the country. This is the case for Charleen and Ariel, who are currently pursuing distance graduate studies in Boston and Washington, respectively, in line with their professional commitments. All this new experience of Internet education, added to the nostalgia for relatives and friends abroad, the little proximity between significant beings of Puerto Rico due to the measures taken in the face of the pandemic and the creative contributions of his partner Danny González for the video, inspired its director to create an audiovisual project that would capture the gaze of Christmas, seen from a distance.

It should be noted that this is not the first joint voices that Orama has produced. "For six years, I have had the opportunity to direct this very special initiative to evoke a positive message at Christmas, through talented voices: in the project, Arquímides González, Cesar Steven, among other lyrical soloists and popular that participated with me. It started as a project for the community and broadcast on television and, since last year, we have expanded it with a video concept for social networks. The magic of this year lies in the inclusion of significant beings and talents from abroad in a simple and emotional video, as well as in creativity through camera recording and "multimedia". In essence, we want everyone to share their greatest wishes for 2021 on the networks and that we evoke joy and hope, even in circumstances of transition and collective evolution in the face of Covid-19", expressed its musical and audiovisual director, Ariel Orama , who has just received his 100th laurel as an independent filmmaker awarded at the Uruguay Latino Film Festival (LATINUY) and recently presented his film about Covid 19 and HIV in New York.




