Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 30/12/2020

Unity Concert Series And Hard Rock Cafe Presents DJ Snoopadelic, Jordin Sparks, Estelle, Grandmaster Flash And More For 'Together We Vibe' - A Free 9-Hour Live-Stream New Year's Eve Benefit

Unity Concert Series And Hard Rock Cafe Presents DJ Snoopadelic, Jordin Sparks, Estelle, Grandmaster Flash And More For 'Together We Vibe' - A Free 9-Hour Live-Stream New Year's Eve Benefit
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tune in for free and safely celebrate this New Year's Eve with legendary musical performers all while supporting the evening's mission to raise awareness for the Community Healing Gardens non-profit.

Midnight Ball Drop Celebrity Headliners:
DJ Spoodadelic West Coast 12:00 a.m. PT
Jordin Sparks Mountain Time 11:00 p.m. PT
Estelle Central Time 10:00 p.m. PT
Grandmaster Flash East Coast 9:00 p.m. PT

Warren G, Zhavia, DJ Quik, Cheat Codes, Jenn Morel, The Brandon Brown Collective, Natty Rico, Eric Zayne, Skylet Gunner, Will Jay, DJ Spider, and host DJ Saint Clair will also perform live on the Hard Rock Cafe stage.

The evening will also feature an array of renowned chefs and mixologists sharing their favorite New Year's Eve food and beverage recipes. Chefs and mixologists include Bacardi North America's Director of Education Jaymee Mandeville, Border Grill Owner and Chef Mary Sue Milliken, Coolhaus Ice Cream's CEO and Co-Founder Natasha Case and more.

By hosting this year's benefit online, the Unity Concert Series is able to raise awareness and funds for this year's beneficiary Community Healing Gardens. CHG is a non-profit established in 2015 that builds, maintains and provides free vegetables and herbs for low-income communities in Watts, Compton and other areas in Southern California. CHG also serves as neighborhood tentpoles with year-round educational workshops to teach the importance of urban farming and the link between healthy food choices and flourishing communities.

The concert begins streaming at 4:00 p.m. PT on Dec. 31, 2020, at www.unityconcertseries.org and at select Hard Rock Cafes nationwide. Viewers are encouraged to sign up for UCS' mailing list for exclusive content and updates. The safety of all persons involved and preventing the spread of COVID-19 was given the highest priority during the production of Together We Vibe.






Most read news of the week
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Albert Bouchard, Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult, Returns To The Billboard Charts For The First Time In 32 Years And Announces Vinyl Versions Of "Re Imaginos"
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
Sondre Lerche Releases Ambitious And In My Dreams: Patience Extravaganza Performance Film Recorded Live In Norway
Andrea Bocelli's Guest Stars Ilaria Della Bidia, Lillian Gorbachincky To Put On A Show At Dec 30 Charity Gala
Knoxville's Rough Dreams Pays Tribute To Thrice With A Reimagined Version Of "The Artist In The Ambulance"
German Duo 11 Unicorns Is Back To Say Goodbye To 2020 With A New EP Titled "Loneliness"
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Lafayette Gilchrist Celebrates 'Now' With Year-End Solo Livestream Concert


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0185940 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012660026550293 secs