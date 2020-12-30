Unity Concert Series And Hard Rock Cafe Presents DJ Snoopadelic, Jordin Sparks, Estelle, Grandmaster Flash And More For 'Together We Vibe' - A Free 9-Hour Live-Stream New Year's Eve Benefit





The concert begins streaming at 4:00 p.m. PT on Dec. 31, 2020, at www.unityconcertseries.org and at select Hard Rock Cafes nationwide. Viewers are encouraged to sign up for UCS' mailing list for exclusive content and updates. The safety of all persons involved and preventing the spread of COVID-19 was given the highest priority during the production of Together We Vibe. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tune in for free and safely celebrate this New Year's Eve with legendary musical performers all while supporting the evening's mission to raise awareness for the Community Healing Gardens non-profit.Midnight Ball Drop Celebrity Headliners:DJ Spoodadelic West Coast 12:00 a.m. PT Jordin Sparks Mountain Time 11:00 p.m. PT Estelle Central Time 10:00 p.m. PTGrandmaster Flash East Coast 9:00 p.m. PTWarren G, Zhavia, DJ Quik, Cheat Codes, Jenn Morel, The Brandon Brown Collective, Natty Rico, Eric Zayne, Skylet Gunner, Will Jay, DJ Spider, and host DJ Saint Clair will also perform live on the Hard Rock Cafe stage.The evening will also feature an array of renowned chefs and mixologists sharing their favorite New Year's Eve food and beverage recipes. Chefs and mixologists include Bacardi North America's Director of Education Jaymee Mandeville, Border Grill Owner and Chef Mary Sue Milliken, Coolhaus Ice Cream's CEO and Co-Founder Natasha Case and more.By hosting this year's benefit online, the Unity Concert Series is able to raise awareness and funds for this year's beneficiary Community Healing Gardens. CHG is a non-profit established in 2015 that builds, maintains and provides free vegetables and herbs for low-income communities in Watts, Compton and other areas in Southern California. CHG also serves as neighborhood tentpoles with year-round educational workshops to teach the importance of urban farming and the link between healthy food choices and flourishing communities.The concert begins streaming at 4:00 p.m. PT on Dec. 31, 2020, at www.unityconcertseries.org and at select Hard Rock Cafes nationwide. Viewers are encouraged to sign up for UCS' mailing list for exclusive content and updates. The safety of all persons involved and preventing the spread of COVID-19 was given the highest priority during the production of Together We Vibe.



