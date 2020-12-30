DC-Based Jazz Artist Aaron Myers Bares It All In Soon-To-Be-Launched OnlyFans Interview Series





Myers' OnlyFans Site goes live today, December 28th and his new interview series "in my own words" will launch this Friday, January 1st at 7 PM EST. The first episode explores depression and Aaron's personal experience with the topic. Immediately following the debut, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DC-based jazz artist Aaron Myers today announced the upcoming launch of "in my own words," a thirteen episode series of direct-to-camera interviews exploring a range of topics including mental health, relationships, artistry and sex. The series will be the first venture of its kind on the OnlyFans platform to be produced by a jazz artist, and it will allow Aaron to engage his fast-growing international fanbase in a new and unrestricted manner."OnlyFans is a judgement free platform where I can be open and honest about several of my life experiences. A place where I can be completely vulnerable with my audience, where I can share my feelings and own my emotions, and where I can occasionally show a little skin if I so please," said Myers when asked about joining the platform. For just 20 dollars a month, subscribers will gain exclusive access to unreleased music, Aaron's fitness and workout routines, and they'll be able to watch his new series in my own words. "I firmly believe Jazz artists can go anywhere, so why not OnlyFans?"OnlyFans is a content subscription service based in London where creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content. Several artists and entertainers including rapper Cardi B, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan and singer Aaron Carter have turned to OnlyFans to reach their audiences. Model Jordyn Woods told Page Six, "I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I've always wanted to show" a sentiment echoed by Mr. Myers. "I want to discuss real issues in the realest form I know how" he stated. In June of this year, Myers released his first book "White People Talking to White People," a guide to discuss the issues surrounding race and white privilege. This topic will be revisited in his new series.Myers' OnlyFans Site goes live today, December 28th and his new interview series "in my own words" will launch this Friday, January 1st at 7 PM EST. The first episode explores depression and Aaron's personal experience with the topic. Immediately following the debut, Aaron will go live on OnlyFans to discuss the episode with his fans and subscribers during an informal Q&A session. Watch the first episode of "in my own words" this Friday, exclusively on OnlyFans.



