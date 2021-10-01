Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 30/12/2020

Detroit Diesel Power At The Whisky 1/10/21

Detroit Diesel Power At The Whisky 1/10/21
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Whisky A Go Go will be livestreaming a performance by Detroit Diesel Power on Sunday January 10, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. The midday performance is part of The Whisky's bi-weekly LIVE on Sunset online concert series. Viewers can watch for free on The Whisky a Go Go's Facebook page.

Detroit Diesel Power is an American rock & roll band featuring singer/bassist Regina Zernay, rhythm guitarist/singer Darren Roberts, and drummer Adriel Hernandez. The band mixes punk, rock, and rockabilly for a wild ride that's always a good time. Regina formed the band in 2013 after finishing tours playing bass for Cee Lo Green and Cowboy Mouth. Influences include Blondie, Garbage, No Doubt, Green Day, the Pretenders, and the Ramones. For more information, visit www.detroitdieselpower.com.






