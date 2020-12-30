Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 30/12/2020

Jinx One Is Reinventing Rap Hip Hop With New Album

Jinx One Is Reinventing Rap Hip Hop With New Album
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rap genius Jinx One has spent time in the studio creating a masterpiece for his fans. "Grind For Money" tells the story of the artist's rise to the top.
"Grind For Money" has 24 tracks of great music highlighting Jinx One's songwriting talents. Each song contains catchy, edgy lyrics that tell a story. The rap sounds are expertly mixed and will have the speakers bouncing. The album was released in October 2020. "Grind For Money" follows Jinx One's 2019 release of "Who Can ITrust." Both albums are available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Jinx One is an upcoming solo artist from New Mexico who is forging a path to the top of the music charts with his ambition. At the age of 13, Jinx One began writing songs. His talent has led him to work with artists such as Layzie Bone, Lil Flip, Reckless, Polo, Zig-Zag from NB Riderz, and Lil Blamo.

To listen to more of his music, or for interested parties to reach out to Jinx One for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show, you can make contact via the information provided below.
https://www.facebook.com/jinxone75
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jinxone01/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/2sickmusic
LastFM: https://www.iheart.com/artist/jinx-one-825093?cmp=ios_share&sc=ios_social_share&pr=false
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/jinx-vallejos






Most read news of the week
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Albert Bouchard, Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult, Returns To The Billboard Charts For The First Time In 32 Years And Announces Vinyl Versions Of "Re Imaginos"
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
Sondre Lerche Releases Ambitious And In My Dreams: Patience Extravaganza Performance Film Recorded Live In Norway
Andrea Bocelli's Guest Stars Ilaria Della Bidia, Lillian Gorbachincky To Put On A Show At Dec 30 Charity Gala
Knoxville's Rough Dreams Pays Tribute To Thrice With A Reimagined Version Of "The Artist In The Ambulance"
German Duo 11 Unicorns Is Back To Say Goodbye To 2020 With A New EP Titled "Loneliness"
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Lafayette Gilchrist Celebrates 'Now' With Year-End Solo Livestream Concert


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0207641 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014476776123047 secs