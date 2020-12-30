Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 30/12/2020

Uuchie Releases Her Newest Single, Yummy Yummy (Deluxe Mix)

Uuchie Releases Her Newest Single, Yummy Yummy (Deluxe Mix)
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Uuchie releases her latest pop single "Yummy Yummy (Deluxe Mix)", produced by her and Elijah Saint.
"Yummy Yummy (Deluxe Mix)" is an intense single with a catchy hook to give listeners a bold message. Women should appreciate their femininity and not being afraid to use their dominance. Uuchie gives off pop tunes with a twist of metal and rock in this latest single.

Uuchie pulls inspiration from her personal life, saying "I'm never a romantic person, I just get straight to the point in the bedroom as for me romance is dead."

Constantly competing with herself, Uuchie keeps on transcending, exploding like a supernova blasting away. Uuchie is currently at her home recording studio via Capri Taur Records working tirelessly on new projects to be released for her die-hard fans.
"Yummy Yummy (Deluxe Mix)" is available now on Spotify and all major platforms. Follow Uuchie on Instagram or visit her website for updates on upcoming projects.

Uuchie is a US-based Finnish artist and businesswoman, owner of her record label, and a graduate from Sibelius Academy where she studied classical music. Uuchie's genres include pop, synthpop, rock, reggae, trap, R&B, funk, dance, and EDM. Uuchie writes and produces her own music and with her passions for music and entrepreneurship, she is looking forward to committing to the right record label. Her goal through her music and opening up to her fans and new listeners are to represent dominance and to inspire young women to be independent whilst vouching for sexual independence.






Most read news of the week
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Albert Bouchard, Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult, Returns To The Billboard Charts For The First Time In 32 Years And Announces Vinyl Versions Of "Re Imaginos"
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
Sondre Lerche Releases Ambitious And In My Dreams: Patience Extravaganza Performance Film Recorded Live In Norway
Andrea Bocelli's Guest Stars Ilaria Della Bidia, Lillian Gorbachincky To Put On A Show At Dec 30 Charity Gala
Knoxville's Rough Dreams Pays Tribute To Thrice With A Reimagined Version Of "The Artist In The Ambulance"
German Duo 11 Unicorns Is Back To Say Goodbye To 2020 With A New EP Titled "Loneliness"
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Lafayette Gilchrist Celebrates 'Now' With Year-End Solo Livestream Concert


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0186541 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013020038604736 secs