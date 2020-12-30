Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 30/12/2020

SoCal Skate Punks Chaser Announce New Single "2020" Streaming Everywhere On New Years Day

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "2020 has been a year unlike anything we've experienced in our lifetimes. "2020" references both the status quo of the socio-political climate, and also our 20/20 vision. Despite the progress made, it feels like we're regressing as a society. While this song was actually written and recorded before the COVID pandemic, its meaning and relevance definitely intensified as the year progressed."- Jesse Stopnitzky (bass)

Pre-save "2020 on Spotify: https://show.co/YqxTCJd
Stream the new music video here: https://youtu.be/8rMIXPJ4TNM.






