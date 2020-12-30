After 30+ Years, London's Daniel Takes A Train Releases 'Last Ticket To Tango' Album





All tracks recorded at Perry Vale Studios, Crown Lane Studios, London and Buckinghamshire New University. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London-based indie pop collective Daniel Takes A Train have released their new album 'Last Ticket To Tango', their first studio album after a wait of over 30 years. After splitting decades ago, the indiepop outfit reformed in 2018 and are back with 10 brand new songs, for which they worked with legendary producer Pat Collier (Katrina and The Waves, Primal Scream, Maximo Park) at Perry Vale Studios.It's a mystery why Daniel Takes A Train never hit the big time in the 1980s. After all, their members had recorded with Tom Robinson and The Monochrome Set, had tea and cakes with Slade and T Rex, partied with Paula Yates and The Pet Shop Boys at the 1987 Brits and even stole a set list from The Smiths!Fate played a hand in the reversal of band's fortunes when, 30 years after going their separate ways, they were "discovered" via an old YouTube video by Germany's leading indie pop label, Firestation, and their previously unheard demos formed the basis of their debut album 'Style, Charm and Commotion'.Reforming to play a series of sell-out shows and to share their incredible story with dozens of media outlets, the now fifty-something musicians decided it was time to play the music game all over again. All this new-found creativity resulted in the release of their first 'proper' studio album - 'Last Ticket To Tango'. Daniel Takes A Train are Paul Baker (lead and backing vocals), Dan Synge (guitars, synths and backing vocals), James Hannington (drums and percussion), Jez Groves (bass guitar and backing vocals) and Paul Davey (saxophones and clarinet)."Most of the songs on Last Ticket To Tango were written in the months after we got back together for a surprise reunion in 2018. Eighties style music is embedded in the band's DNA, but this time we've plundered some of our earliest influences - new wave, soul, ska and synth pop - for a turbo-charged pop sound that somehow fits seamlessly into the musical landscape of 2021, says guitarist and songwriter Dan Synge."And with studio production by indie pop hit maker Pat Collier (Katrina and The Waves, Primal Scream), we think Last Ticket to Tango has all the makings of a 'classic album'."This long-play also features contributions by Jem Kelly (The Lotus Eaters), Bert Routledge, Keith Jones, Leanne 'LeeLoo' Greenman, Steve Barnes, Luke Hannington, Sam Butcher and David Vaughan (Ten Centurions)'Last Ticket to Tango' is available across leading digital music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The CD will be released on January 15 and can be pre-ordered directly from the band.Engineered and mastered by Pat Collier, Bill Sherrington and Hamish Rosewarne.All tracks recorded at Perry Vale Studios, Crown Lane Studios, London and Buckinghamshire New University.



