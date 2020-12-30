Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 30/12/2020

Jennifer Lopez Set To Headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) dick clark productions and ABC announced today that global multi-hyphenate superstar Jennifer Lopez will be the headline performance, just before the iconic Times Square ball drop, live in New York's Times Square exclusively on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" (NYRE). Lopez will be joined by additional performers Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. Porter and Lauper, who worked together on the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," will also reunite on the NYRE stage for a duet performance. The most-watched New Year's Eve celebration nationwide, which features iconic performances of the year's biggest songs, airs LIVE December 31 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. This is a broadcast event closed to the public.

This year marks the 49th anniversary of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," America's go-to annual New Year's tradition which celebrates the year's very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2AM ET and giving viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe. As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest returns for his 16th year as host, and will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in TImes Square. Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities, returning to the show for her fourth year.

Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent for the second year. Decker will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight on January 1, 2021.

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, and entertainer who has established herself in music, film, and television and is one of the most influential female artists in history. As a recording and touring artist, she has sold over 75 million records and most recently wrapped her global sold out It's My Party tour. As an actress, Lopez has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes' "Most Powerful Celebrity", and People Magazine's first "Most Beautiful Woman in the World", in addition to receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award and two Golden Globe nominations for her critically acclaimed roles in the box office hits Hustlers and Selena. To this day, Lopez remains the only female artist to ever have a #1 album and #1 movie at the box office at the same time. With a career spanning over two decades at the top, Jennifer Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer. All guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will continue to be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions.






