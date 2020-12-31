Amanda Shires Debuts 'That's All' Genesis Cover

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, Amanda Shires
shares a cover of the beloved Genesis
song, "That's All," via Rolling Stone. Shires
describes the song as a "true COVID anthem," and its accompanying lyric video depicts much of what we've experienced in 2020: COVID, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, murder hornets, an Eddie Van Halen
guitar, Little
Richard, Harvey
Weinstein in jail, Tiger King and a dumpster fire.
Shires
will ring in the New Year performing at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville with Jason Isbell
and the 400 Unit. The show will take place December 31 at 8pm CT, streaming only on FANS.
Earlier this year, Shires
released critically acclaimed track "The Problem" featuring her husband Jason Isbell
to coincide with International Safe Abortion Day. All proceeds benefitted the Yellowhammer Fund, an abortion fund and reproductive justice organization based in Alabama.
Critically acclaimed, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires
began her career as a teenager playing fiddle with the Texas
Playboys. Through the years, she has toured and recorded with notable artists including John Prine, Billy Joe Shaver, Todd Snider, Shovels and Rope, Gregg Allman, Justin Townes Earle and more, including her husband Jason Isbell. She has released five albums, the most recent being 2018's To The Sunset, which was produced by Grammy-award winning producer Dave Cobb. In 2017, Shires
was named the Americana Music
Association's Emerging Artist of the Year, and also supported John Prine
on tour that same year. As a member of Jason Isbell
and the 400 Unit, Shires
won a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album for the band's The Nashville Sound in 2018. In 2019, Shires
formed country supergroup The Highwomen
alongside Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris
and Natalie
Hemby. The group's critically acclaimed self-titled LP debuted a #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums, and was praised by the likes of NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, Pitchfork, Esquire, amongst many others.