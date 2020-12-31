Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 31/12/2020

Amanda Shires Debuts 'That's All' Genesis Cover

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Amanda Shires shares a cover of the beloved Genesis song, "That's All," via Rolling Stone. Shires describes the song as a "true COVID anthem," and its accompanying lyric video depicts much of what we've experienced in 2020: COVID, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, murder hornets, an Eddie Van Halen guitar, Little Richard, Harvey Weinstein in jail, Tiger King and a dumpster fire.

Shires will ring in the New Year performing at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The show will take place December 31 at 8pm CT, streaming only on FANS.

Earlier this year, Shires released critically acclaimed track "The Problem" featuring her husband Jason Isbell to coincide with International Safe Abortion Day. All proceeds benefitted the Yellowhammer Fund, an abortion fund and reproductive justice organization based in Alabama.

Critically acclaimed, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires began her career as a teenager playing fiddle with the Texas Playboys. Through the years, she has toured and recorded with notable artists including John Prine, Billy Joe Shaver, Todd Snider, Shovels and Rope, Gregg Allman, Justin Townes Earle and more, including her husband Jason Isbell. She has released five albums, the most recent being 2018's To The Sunset, which was produced by Grammy-award winning producer Dave Cobb. In 2017, Shires was named the Americana Music Association's Emerging Artist of the Year, and also supported John Prine on tour that same year. As a member of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Shires won a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album for the band's The Nashville Sound in 2018. In 2019, Shires formed country supergroup The Highwomen alongside Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby. The group's critically acclaimed self-titled LP debuted a #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums, and was praised by the likes of NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, Pitchfork, Esquire, amongst many others.






