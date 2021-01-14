Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 04/01/2021

On The 14th Of January 2021, Caterina Valente, Internationally Renowned Singer, Guitarist And Dancer, Celebrates Her 90th Birthday

On The 14th Of January 2021, Caterina Valente, Internationally Renowned Singer, Guitarist And Dancer, Celebrates Her 90th Birthday
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


LUGANO, Switzerland (Top40 Charts) Having retired from showbiz nearly 20 years ago, she often claimed that birthdays are like any other days therefore she declined interviews, TV- appearances and such also for this occasion with the same disciplined dedication she gave to her career for more than 60 years.
And what a career it was! More than 1350 recordings released in 11 languages, Top Ten Hits in USA, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and Great Britain. Best Female Vocalist Grammy Nomination, Grand Prix du Disque in France, Premio della Critica discografica in Italy, National Crosses of Merit in Germany and France, Concert Tours in all continents and most importantly starring as a host or guest in over 1000 TV Variety shows all over the globe.
But such remarkable international careers are obviously always accompanied by rumors, half-truths, and ignorance of facts.

With the digital age and information outlets like Wikipedia in all its different languages, Record Company websites, Audio Streaming sites, Fake accounts on social media and more, these fabrications now run around like wildfires all over the world.

So, Caterina and her team decided to release a short but definite career resumé on her revamped official website caterinavalente.com, which will clarify many questions of who, why, where and when and includes some goodies that might surprise even the most hard core of fans. Further the Trivia page is putting the records straight on some falsehoods that crept up throughout the years and will always be updated when needed. The same goes for the Photo, review and other pages.
So, we invite you to check out the career of this extraordinary Entertainer and in hoping you enjoy it we wish you a grand 2021.






Most read news of the week
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Queen & Sarah Brightman Will Perform "Endless Rain" Composed By X Japan's Yoshiki On The Biggest TV Show In Japan On New Year's Eve
'A Perfect Planet' Music By Ilan Eshkeri From BBC's New David Attenborough Series
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
Celtic Rockers Storm Seeker Announce 'Guns Don't Cry' LP, Blast Out 2020 With 'How To Be A Pirate' Single
The White Stripes Share 90-Minute Animated Yule Log Video
B-Da Sufi To Release New Album Called "Ethnicity" In 2021
Albert Bouchard, Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult, Returns To The Billboard Charts For The First Time In 32 Years And Announces Vinyl Versions Of "Re Imaginos"
Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0225670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022728443145752 secs