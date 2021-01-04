e.l.f. Cosmetics' Makes Beauty And Music History Topping Billboard's Triller Top 10 US And Global Lists

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In another beauty industry first, e.l.f. Cosmetics is celebrating four of its holiday songs reaching the top of Billboard's Triller charts. The songs are part of e.l.f.'s hot new holiday album, "e.l.f. the Hauls," which offers fresh remixes of holiday classics. The album also marked e.l.f. Cosmetics becoming the first beauty brand to launch a challenge on viral entertainment platform, Triller.

"What we love about Triller is how they've disrupted digital by democratizing music video creation. Together, we were able to force multiply, harmonizing the emotive power of beauty and music in an incredibly expressive way," said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF). "We created a holiday playlist to bring joy and entertain Triller audiences while celebrating beauty with a community of music enthusiasts."



"e.l.f.'s Billboard-topping hits lifted the spirits of all Triller users this holiday season, giving us an album to put on repeat," said Bonin Bough, Chief Growth Officer, Triller. "e.l.f. is a wonderful partner that truly understands the power of Triller's community - tapping into the entertainment platform's unique ability to raise awareness around great music."



e.l.f. Cosmetics tapped creative agency Movers+Shakers to remix five traditional holiday tunes, adding a modern twist to them, while furthering its commitment to empowering rising talent. The songs feature up-and-coming music artists Halston Dare, Yasmeen, Kiana V, and Rosette, and they debuted across Triller, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The album was a huge hit with over 37 million streams across all social platforms in addition to Spotify and Apple Music.



"e.l.f. became a global music sensation at the end of 2019 with our hit track 'Eyes. Lips. Face. (e.l.f.)', which soared to #4 on Spotify's Global Viral chart and earned a top 50 ranking on Spotify from Australia to the Netherlands," added Marchisotto. "Now we close out 2020 with four e.l.f.ed up holiday classics topping the U.S. and Global Billboard Triller Top 20."



The Billboard Triller weekly charts highlight the most-played songs on Triller. For the week of January 2, 2021, the following songs from "e.l.f. the Hauls" topped the Billboard Triller U.S. Chart:

"Jingle Bells (e.l.f. Remix)" #9

"Deck the Halls (e.l.f. Remix)" #16

"Up On the Housetop (e.l.f. Remix)" #18

"Joy to the World (e.l.f. Remix)" #20



And topped the Billboard Triller Global Chart:

"Jingle Bells (e.l.f. Remix)" #5

"Up On the Housetop (e.l.f. Remix)" #7

"Deck the Halls (e.l.f. Remix)" #13

"Joy to the World (e.l.f. Remix)" #16



Start 2021 on a high note by streaming the full holiday album via Spotify or Apple Music.



