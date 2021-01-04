Rapper DaBwoi Fane Shares First Hot Track Of The Year, Still Coolin





"Still Coolin" is a masterful, uptempo track, giving off relaxed, unbothered, and chill vibes. "Still Coolin" is arguably DaBwoi Fane's best work to date.



DaBwoi believes sticking to your guns is important as his latest track, "Still Coolin", encourages listeners to become better versions of themselves. "Sticking to your purpose and staying true to yourself is important to getting through obstacles through your personal journey," says DaBwoi.



"Still Coolin" is one of DaBwoi's proudest singles and demonstrates great progress within the quality sound of his music, wordplay with lyrics, and practices getting craftier/whittier in each track.



"Still Coolin" is available now on all major platforms. Follow DaBwoi on Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming projects this year.



After taking a short break from music and revaluation of his moves in music, he met business guru Douglas Leech in 2019. Doug & DaBwoi Fane started Bank Talk Records, later releasing DaBwoi Fane's debut album "Holy Matrimony''.




