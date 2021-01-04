Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 04/01/2021

Rapper DaBwoi Fane Shares First Hot Track Of The Year, Still Coolin

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DaBwoi Fane, a hip-hop/rap artist, starts the new year by releasing his track, "Still Coolin". The single was inspired by one of DaBwoi's 2014 records titled, "For The Love" mixtape.

"Still Coolin" is a masterful, uptempo track, giving off relaxed, unbothered, and chill vibes. "Still Coolin" is arguably DaBwoi Fane's best work to date.

DaBwoi believes sticking to your guns is important as his latest track, "Still Coolin", encourages listeners to become better versions of themselves. "Sticking to your purpose and staying true to yourself is important to getting through obstacles through your personal journey," says DaBwoi.

"Still Coolin" is one of DaBwoi's proudest singles and demonstrates great progress within the quality sound of his music, wordplay with lyrics, and practices getting craftier/whittier in each track.

"Still Coolin" is available now on all major platforms. Follow DaBwoi on Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming projects this year.

DaBwoi Fane is an emerging artist out of Grand Rapids, Mi by way of Muskegon, Mi. Formally known as Profane S. flames, he signed his first independent contract with Game Face Entertainment in 2010, an independent company out of Indianapolis, In. With the label, he would release a series of mixtapes (Never Get Enough, M.O.B.B. & For The Love) respectively from 2010-2015, gaining buzz throughout the internet and Midwest in general. After taking a short break from music and revaluation of his moves in music, he met business guru Douglas Leech in 2019. Doug & DaBwoi Fane started Bank Talk Records, later releasing DaBwoi Fane's debut album "Holy Matrimony''.






