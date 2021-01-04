BluRoyalty Releases His Latest Single Insomnia

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BluRoyalty is a hip hop, RnB, and pop world artist. He started his music journey only this year and already has thousands of listeners and over ten thousand followers on Spotify. His latest single called Insomnia was released only in October and is already streaming internationally.

Born on the streets and coming from a small town, this artist has done everything by himself with unwavering effort. He has already released his label, which hosts his artists. He has completed over ten hip hop labels since he started and is on the move for many more.

2020 has been a rocky road for almost all industries and especially independent artists. However, despite the uncertainty that blankets the twin year and the personal problems BluRoyalty faced, he came out strong and resolute. He has released more than five singles in 2020.

In his early years, he had faced legal issues with arms and drugs, but now he uses that anger, spirit, and motivation into hip hop music. He has channelized his energy into making something the world can enjoy. He believes that music is the way to impact people and make voices heard.

He has other singles which feature various artists like Lil Nice and LV. The song "Mr. Clean" is quite popular, and its remix with LV and HG Profit was a big hit. His songs are testimony to the fact that he has put a lot of work and effort into his songs. They have great potential to hit out of the park and peak in the music industry. His music seems to be inspired by artists like Drake and Lil Uzi Vert.
His music is a reflection of his struggles, and his lyrics make a strong statement about his life. His music uses some great upbeat dance beats. His latest release Insomnia, talks about his struggles on the streets and how he had to slog day and night to earn bread and butter.






