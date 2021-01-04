Gwen Stefani Celebrates Career With Joyful "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" Video





The video finds present-day Gwen with dozens of her past selves.



Recorded in quarantine and co-written with relentless hitmaker Ross Golan alongside songwriter/producer Luke Niccoli, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" finds Stefani reminding fans of what she does best: create vibrant, uplifting music that is real and honest to who she is as an artist. The song reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart upon its December 7 release.



"Let Me Reintroduce Myself" caps off a busy year for Stefani, who just wrapped her fifth season as a coach on the Emmy®-winning NBC series The Voice where she led contestant Carter Rubin to be crowned the season 19 winner. She had two No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with fiancé



A three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a songwriter, performer and frontwoman of No Doubt, and a multi-platinum solo artist, among other accomplishments. To date, she's sold more than 50 million units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global superstar Gwen Stefani returns with the video for her reggae-tinged new single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." Directed by Philip Andelman, the lighthearted clip revisits some of Stefani's most iconic looks and moments from across her boundary-smashing career.The video finds present-day Gwen with dozens of her past selves. No Doubt fans will recognize different Gwens sporting an inspired "Just a Girl" outfit and the retro "Don't Speak" dress. The joyful romp also draws heavily from Stefani's standout solo moments, showing another Gwen rocking the streetwise attire from "Hollaback Girl," the No. 1 hit referenced in the lyrics for "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." Like the single, the visual also confidently asserts her place in the modern musical universe, with references to 2020 and glimpses of Stefani's current on-camera persona.Recorded in quarantine and co-written with relentless hitmaker Ross Golan alongside songwriter/producer Luke Niccoli, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" finds Stefani reminding fans of what she does best: create vibrant, uplifting music that is real and honest to who she is as an artist. The song reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart upon its December 7 release."Let Me Reintroduce Myself" caps off a busy year for Stefani, who just wrapped her fifth season as a coach on the Emmy®-winning NBC series The Voice where she led contestant Carter Rubin to be crowned the season 19 winner. She had two No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with fiancé Blake Shelton, " Nobody But You " and "Happy Anywhere." And her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, was just reissued with two new songs including "Here This Christmas" co-written with Ryan Tedder.A three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a songwriter, performer and frontwoman of No Doubt, and a multi-platinum solo artist, among other accomplishments. To date, she's sold more than 50 million units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.



