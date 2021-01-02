Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
MP3 and More 02/01/2021

Slots That Have Great Music Tracks

Slots That Have Great Music Tracks

Hot Songs Around The World

Lemonade (Internet Money, Gunna & Toliver)
300 entries in 26 charts
You Broke Me First (Tate McRae)
236 entries in 19 charts
Before You Go (Lewis Capaldi)
346 entries in 21 charts
Jerusalema (Master KG, Burna Boy & Nomcebo Zikode)
263 entries in 15 charts
Mood (24kGoldn & Iann Dior)
421 entries in 29 charts
Positions (Ariana Grande)
180 entries in 26 charts
Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)
364 entries in 24 charts
Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles)
550 entries in 27 charts
WAP (Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion)
280 entries in 26 charts
Savage Love (Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo)
580 entries in 30 charts
Head & Heart (Joel Corry & MNEK)
364 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights (Weeknd)
1341 entries in 32 charts
In Your Eyes (Weeknd)
249 entries in 21 charts
Kings & Queens (Ava Max)
294 entries in 18 charts

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)

Want to know more about enjoyable music tracks to listen to while playing slots? The top software providers have slots ready to listen to now. Check them out.

Is there anything better than playing some of your favourite slots while listening to all kinds of background music? Music is catchy and fun to listen to while playing and there are slots with many types of music. Sing along to your favourite bands or hum theme music from the stage. Platin casino online also presents many slots with music to relax, feel adrenaline or sing to.

Many musically themed slots have been attempted over the years. Some of the oldies are still relevant in 2020 despite some ageing graphics and gameplay. The list for 2020 tries to take a snapshot of the top slots with music tracks from some of the most popular game providers. This is perfect for slot players because, as the old saying goes, "variety is the spice of life".

Elvis the King

"The King" is still alive in this slot, created by WMS Gaming, and there are plenty of Elvis tracks to sing along to despite the ageing graphics. Blue suede shoes can even be found on the symbols along with other Elvis related material. Check out Elvis and relive some of rock's earliest and most exciting moments, as well as his later years of performing in Vegas.

Kiss

Enjoy tongue lashing, white face paint, costumes, smoke, fire and more while playing the KISS slot. While the band may not shock these days, they still offer plenty of enjoyment on the slots. The KISS video slot by WMS offers original songs in the background. This slot is starting to get dated in 2020 but is still a great way to relive some fun from the 1970s.

Jimmy Hendrix

Who doesn't love Hendrix's psychedelic guitar? Listen to some of his colourful music from the 1960s while placing a bet on this creation from NetEnt. Hendrix was known for his freestyle guitar playing that captivated a generation of free lovers. Many people worship Hendrix and you can continue the love while you get free spins and see all kinds of symbols pop up from the 1960s.

Michael Jackson - King of Pop

Masterful, notorious and eccentric; there was only one Michael Jackson. Why not rock along to some of his biggest tracks while you play this slot by SG Interactive? "The King of Pop" brings back plenty of memories when you listen to Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Bad and Dirty Diana. Enjoy symbols with the white glove, black hat and sunglasses. SG Interactive has created something truly unique.

The Phantom of the Opera

Microgaming has made a slot that appeals to lovers of the stage. The music from Phantom of the Opera is not like the popular songs from Elvis or Jimmy Hendrix because it is from the theatre and stage. The music has been adapted to the screen and is now a slot. However, it is a surprise how well the music moves you, even from the background.

Rocking along to 'Rock Around the Clock' or feeling the psychedelic 60s can really add to the fun of playing slots. Some background music helps to get into the groove of play and also helps break up the game when a win is still coming. Slots have a style of music for most audiences. It just takes a little searching online to find one that suits you.

Slots with music are becoming more popular and there are more than ever in 2020. Sing along to Elvis songs, get crazy with friends while you play KISS and feel the 1960s with Hendrix. You can also think about the moonwalk as you hear songs from "The King of Pop" or enjoy the drama of Phantom of the Opera. Choose a slot with music for fun times!






Most read news of the week
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Queen & Sarah Brightman Will Perform "Endless Rain" Composed By X Japan's Yoshiki On The Biggest TV Show In Japan On New Year's Eve
'A Perfect Planet' Music By Ilan Eshkeri From BBC's New David Attenborough Series
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
B-Da Sufi To Release New Album Called "Ethnicity" In 2021
Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans
Sondre Lerche Releases Ambitious And In My Dreams: Patience Extravaganza Performance Film Recorded Live In Norway
Christmas Concert 2020 Seen Live By More Than 70.000 People Invented By PB Action Eventbureau (No Corona Risk)
Murat Ses Drops His First Single Argus Babe 3 In The First Week Of January 2021 And Produces More Tracks For His Coming 2021 Album AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3)


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102379 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024147033691406 secs