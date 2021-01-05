Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 05/01/2021

Listen To The Foo Fighters' New Track 'No Son Of Mine'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Foo Fighters are ringing in 2021-literally-with the ear-ringing new "No Son of Mine." The second track to be revealed from the band's forthcoming 10th album Medicine at Midnight (out February 5th on Roswell Records/RCA Records), "No Son of Mine" is now available to stream or download, or as an instant grat track with pre-orders placed at foofighters.co/MAM

"No Son of Mine" ignites the second half of Medicine at Midnight with a lightning strike of a riFF that builds into the album's most full-on barnstormer. Replete with nods to familiar FF influences from Queen's "Stone Cold Crazy" to Ace of Spades/Iron Fist-era Motörhead to Metallica's Kill 'Em All, "No Son of Mine" features a streamlined, minimalist chassis of searing Grohl, Smear and Shiflett licks atop a steel-trap-tight Hawkins/Mendel rhythmic frame.

"This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out," Grohl explains, adding, "Lyrically it's meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they're supposedly against..."

Medicine at Midnight is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes:

Making a Fire
Shame Shame
Cloudspotter
Waiting on a War
Medicine at Midnight
No Son of Mine
Holding Poison
Chasing Birds
Love Dies Young

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.






Most read news of the week
Queen & Sarah Brightman Will Perform "Endless Rain" Composed By X Japan's Yoshiki On The Biggest TV Show In Japan On New Year's Eve
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
'A Perfect Planet' Music By Ilan Eshkeri From BBC's New David Attenborough Series
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans
B-Da Sufi To Release New Album Called "Ethnicity" In 2021
Christmas Concert 2020 Seen Live By More Than 70.000 People Invented By PB Action Eventbureau (No Corona Risk)
Murat Ses Drops His First Single Argus Babe 3 In The First Week Of January 2021 And Produces More Tracks For His Coming 2021 Album AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3)
Sondre Lerche Releases Ambitious And In My Dreams: Patience Extravaganza Performance Film Recorded Live In Norway


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0197380 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014030933380127 secs