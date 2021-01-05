Listen To The Foo Fighters' New Track 'No Son Of Mine'





"No Son of Mine" ignites the second half of Medicine at Midnight with a lightning strike of a riFF that builds into the album's most full-on barnstormer. Replete with nods to familiar FF influences from Queen's "Stone Cold Crazy" to Ace of Spades/Iron Fist-era Motörhead to Metallica's Kill 'Em All, "No Son of Mine" features a streamlined, minimalist chassis of searing Grohl, Smear and Shiflett licks atop a steel-trap-tight Hawkins/Mendel rhythmic frame.



"This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out," Grohl explains, adding, "Lyrically it's meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they're supposedly against..."



Medicine at Midnight is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes:



Making a Fire

Shame Shame

Cloudspotter

Waiting on a War

Medicine at Midnight

No Son of Mine

Holding Poison

Chasing Birds

Love Dies Young



