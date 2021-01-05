Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 05/01/2021

Jean-Michel Jarre Welcomed 2021 To 75 Million Viewers With Multi-Media VR Concert

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jean-Michel Jarre rang us into the New Year with 'Welcome To The Other Side,' a trailblazing live-stream concert-spectacular set in the virtual environment of the planetary landmark Notre-Dame de Paris. The live show combined life-like concert visuals in VR with a live studio performance. The groundbreaking production left many viewers wondering which parts were real and which were virtual.

So far, the concert has been seen by 75 million viewers and virtual partygoers from around the world, taking in viewing figures from multiple platforms including VR platforms VRChat and Oculus Venues, national and international TV and radio, social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Weibo, Bilibili and Douyin. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) made the event available to their national TV and radio partners around the world free of charge.

'Welcome To The Other Side' took place on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2020, produced in partnership with VRrOOm, the City of Paris and under the patronage of UNESCO - becoming the official midnight image and countdown from Paris. The impressive viewing figures continue to grow as the whole event is available to replay online.

Jean-Michel Jarre performed live from Studio Gabriel near the cathedral in Paris, while his avatar played inside a virtual Notre-Dame. The 50-minute concert, featuring tracks from Jarre's most recent album Electronica, as well as new reworked versions of his classics, Oxygène and Equinoxe - gave the world a virtual inside look at the legendary landmark in a futuristic and festive way. The audio of the concert is available now on all music streaming platforms under the title WELCOME TO THE OTHER SIDE - LIVE.

Created, designed and produced in a record-breaking three months, the 50 minute mixed-media project gathered a team of one hundred artists and technicians to recreate Notre-Dame de Paris and achieve a masterpiece blending an array of formats and skills.

For 'Welcome to the Other Side' Jarre's visionary creativity partnered with VRrOOm's VR designers and developers to create a concert-spectacular that is nothing short of his benchmark outdoor performances and above all a milestone today in setting new standards for music entertainment tomorrow.






