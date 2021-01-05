Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 05/01/2021

The Autos Release Debut Single 'Trespass'

The Autos Release Debut Single 'Trespass'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Autos are excited to announce their debut single "Trespass" ft. Elliot Martin (John Brown's Body). The one of a kind release kicks off the debut of the 4 member production crew, The Autos, with a fresh and hopeful start to 2021. The new single dropped on January 1, 2021.

Joining The Autos on "Trespass" is their long time friend Elliot Martin of the legendary band John's Brown Body. Reflecting back The Autos recalls, "This is a special single because it's our first release as a production team. And, around the same time as we were making plans to release the song, Ian the head of The Autos was also told he was in remission. Great vibes for us all around."

The new single is an excellent debut of the production crew's collaborative nature, showcasing their beautiful, organic compositions and arrangements. The Autos is comprised of Ian Gastl, Nick Wimer, Taylor Kaufman and Pancho Tranmer. Mixed by Ian Gastl, and mastered by Danny Kalb, the single was produced and recorded at The Autos' headquarters Turbo Snail Studios in the mile high city, Denver, CO. Catch the new single on Rootfire!

Embodying the collaboration culture of the 1970's Jamaican production culture, The Autos are not a band so much but rather a production environment with live instrumentation. Creating music with intent and purpose, the production team focuses on sustainability and community. Living their ethos, The Autos donate a percentage of every release to a charity of their choice living by the idea that giving back strengthens the communities to which they love and belong. They also are dedicating new 2021 releases to the late Drew Keys of Haze St. Studios and Common Kings and Dan Sherill.






