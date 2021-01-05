Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 05/01/2021

Ricky Skaggs Reveals Quadruple Bypass Heart Surgery

Ricky Skaggs Reveals Quadruple Bypass Heart Surgery
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last week, Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs revealed he experienced a major health scare over the summer. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Skaggs details the circumstances that led him to quadruple bypass heart surgery last June.

In early 2020, the Country and Bluegrass legend knew something wasn't right. He was easily winded and felt a new tightness in his chest. But he almost delayed medical testing. Today, feeling "150%," he's thankful he didn't.

"He (Dr. Sreekumar 'Kumar' Subramanian) told me that when he was finished with the bypasses, he literally was holding my heart in his hand, and my heart literally leapt in his hands when the blood started flowing through it again," a tearful Skaggs tells PEOPLE. "I just started bawling. It was the most incredible thing I have ever heard in my life."

Skaggs credits God for giving him the foresight not to delay the angiogram that led to surgery.

"Scripture tells us God always knows the thoughts of man," Skaggs recalls to PEOPLE. "That was proven to me at that moment, because while I did not speak it from my mouth, I thought about putting the angiogram off for a week. When I thought that thought, it was like I saw the Lord with a jeweler's eye glass on. He was peering at me but never said a word. But just by His look, I knew He was saying, 'Absolutely no.' It put the fear of God in me. He had given me so many grace situations, but He was serious that I needed to take care of this now."






Most read news of the week
Queen & Sarah Brightman Will Perform "Endless Rain" Composed By X Japan's Yoshiki On The Biggest TV Show In Japan On New Year's Eve
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans
B-Da Sufi To Release New Album Called "Ethnicity" In 2021
Christmas Concert 2020 Seen Live By More Than 70.000 People Invented By PB Action Eventbureau (No Corona Risk)
Murat Ses Drops His First Single Argus Babe 3 In The First Week Of January 2021 And Produces More Tracks For His Coming 2021 Album AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3)
Andrea Bocelli's Guest Stars Ilaria Della Bidia, Lillian Gorbachincky To Put On A Show At Dec 30 Charity Gala
SoCal Skate Punks Chaser Announce New Single "2020" Streaming Everywhere On New Years Day
Listen To Apple Music's Exclusive, Star-Studded 'Carols Covered' Holiday Collection


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0242400 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0030946731567383 secs