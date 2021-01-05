Lianne La Havas Performs On NPR's "World Cafe"





Lianne La Havas is the guest on the latest episode of NPR's World Cafe. She talks with host Raina Douris about her highly acclaimed new, self-titled album, which landed on many critics' best-of lists for 2020, and gives an intimate acoustic performance of four songs from the album: "Can't Fight," Radiohead's "Weird Fishes," "Paper Thin," and "Bittersweet." Douris calls Lianne La Havas "an album more confident and more personal than anything she has ever done before." You can hear the conversation and performances here:Lianne La Havas's self-titled, third album spans the arc of a relationship. Its musical references are as varied as Milton Nascimento, Joni Mitchell, Jaco Pastorious, Al Green, and Destiny's Child. In keeping with the album's intimate feel, everyone who contributed is a trusted collaborator, including longtime songwriting ally Matt Hales, co-producer Beni Giles, and guest co-producer Mura Masa.




