Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/01/2021

Cassandra Releases New Single "Drinking Games"

Cassandra Releases New Single "Drinking Games"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop artist and singer/songwriter CASSANDRA recently released her new single "Drinking Games." With sassy, yet empowering lyrics like I can almost smell the whiskey on your breath, staring at your midnight two-word text, just 'cause I'm up, don't mean I'm down, just 'cause you say you want me now, "Drinking Games" is sure to be a hit amongst fans. Mixing her pop roots with a bit of country flare, CASSANDRA shows off her versatility on the new track.
"I won't let boys play with my heart," CASSANDRA explains. "Drinking Games is an anthem for anyone who wants to stand up for themselves."






Most read news of the week
Queen & Sarah Brightman Will Perform "Endless Rain" Composed By X Japan's Yoshiki On The Biggest TV Show In Japan On New Year's Eve
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans
B-Da Sufi To Release New Album Called "Ethnicity" In 2021
Christmas Concert 2020 Seen Live By More Than 70.000 People Invented By PB Action Eventbureau (No Corona Risk)
Murat Ses Drops His First Single Argus Babe 3 In The First Week Of January 2021 And Produces More Tracks For His Coming 2021 Album AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3)
Andrea Bocelli's Guest Stars Ilaria Della Bidia, Lillian Gorbachincky To Put On A Show At Dec 30 Charity Gala
SoCal Skate Punks Chaser Announce New Single "2020" Streaming Everywhere On New Years Day
Listen To Apple Music's Exclusive, Star-Studded 'Carols Covered' Holiday Collection


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0184920 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011720657348633 secs