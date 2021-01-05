Cassandra Releases New Single "Drinking Games"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop artist and singer/songwriter CASSANDRA recently released her new single "Drinking Games." With sassy, yet empowering lyrics like I can almost smell the whiskey on your breath, staring at your midnight two-word text, just 'cause I'm up, don't mean I'm down, just 'cause you say you want me now, "Drinking Games" is sure to be a hit amongst fans. Mixing her pop roots with a bit of country flare, CASSANDRA shows off her versatility on the new track.

"I won't let boys play with my heart," CASSANDRA explains. "Drinking Games is an anthem for anyone who wants to stand up for themselves."







