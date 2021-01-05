Robin Thicke Reveals New Album On Earth, And In Heaven Arriving February 12, 2021



Set for a busy 2021, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Making a grand return in 2021, five-time GRAMMY® Award nominee, diamond-selling performer, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Robin Thicke will unveil his anxiously awaited new album, On Earth, and in Heaven, on February 12. It marks his first full-length in six years and the debut release under the newly minted partnership between his own Lucky Music and EMPIRE.Providing a glimpse at the album and amplifying excitement, he just revealed the official trailer today.Setting the stage for the record, the scorching single "That's What Love Can Do" ignited this new flame and hit #1 on the Urban A.C. charts. Next came " Forever Mine " which right out of the gate, Vibe praised, "The smooth sounds of R&B never get old. When it comes to the soothing tunes of Robin Thicke, they're no exception." Already, it's amassed over 2 million Spotify streams and counting.Regarding this new chapter, he commented: "I feel like I'm finally the person I set out to be. I'm able to laugh at anything, which I've realized is the greatest superpower. I've fully embraced it, and nothing has been better for my soul. When I saw the phrase On Earth, and in Heaven, I realized that's what I'm singing about: the people who aren't here and the people who are here that made me who I am. This music is the sunshine coming out after the rain."Continuing a recent hot streak, he dropped "Fire It Up" last month as a part of the NFL's "Songs of the Season" series. The release immediately garnered critical acclaim. Rated R&B described it as "a culmination of funk, rock, and soul" in addition to plugs from Just Jared and more.Set for a busy 2021, Robin will also be back on FOX's hit The Masked Singer as a judge for the forthcoming fifth season—with a premiere date to be announced soon!



