News
RnB 05/01/2021

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis' Mentees The RoneyBoys Aim To Heal Hearts With New Single "We Can Do Better"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As 2020 wrapped, socially-conscious young artists The RoneyBoys joined forces with songstress Jessica Jarrell to release the single "We Can Do Better," a positive affirmation for the world in 2021. Written by former broadcast journalist Marco Gonzalez, the song lyrics were discovered by multi-platinum producer B. Howard who immediately called in the talents of these southern California crooners popular on YouTube. The song is signed to Project Asteri, a new distribution label co-owned by Howard.

The performers, touched by messages from followers affected by the tumultuous year, wanted to share a harmony of hope. "We're starting 2021 sharing love and light with our fans and everyone who struggled through 2020," says Israel Roney. Producer B. Howard reveals the journalist is an old friend of his whom he never knew had the songwriting gift. "People are self-reflecting and finding new ways to express themselves during these times. When Marco read the lyrics to me, I teared up. I said, 'let's take this to the studio and make a difference in peoples' lives.'"

This unique collective of creatives vow "We Can Do Better" is the upliftment the world needs right now. The song is available on Apple Music and Spotify. Watch the video quickly gaining YouTube views.

The RoneyBoys, a multi-talented group of three brothers, moved to California from Kansas in 2009. In 2011, Bruno Mars tweeted a video of 9-year-old Ian singing "The Lazy Song" taking their YouTube channel viral. They were discovered by legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who mentor them. RoneyBoys have had the privilege of opening for Boyz II Men and Kelly Rowland. Their debut EP "Souul Boogie" released in 2019, followed by EP "Warm Summer Nights," and the third EP "Start It Right" just dropped. Find @RoneyBoys across social media.

B. Howard is a recording artist, producer, songwriter, and global music star. Howard's career launched with his first major placement on Ginuwine's 2003 single "Love You More," reaching #23 on Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. He produced/performed "Ke Nako"--an homage to Nelson Mandela--on the Official 2010 FIFA World Cup Album alongside Wyclef Jean and Jazmine Sullivan. His chart-topping collaborations include Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Vanessa Hudgens and The Bonfyre. As a solo artist, his "Don't Say You Love Me" hit #11 on Billboard Dance. B. Howard prides himself on creating a sound where soulful vocals, pristine production and electric energy reign. He recently expanded his influence with a new partnership at Project Asteri, a boutique label founded by Kimi Kato, formerly of Universal Music Japan. B. Howard is on social platforms as @bhowardofficial.






