News
RnB 05/01/2021

Swervnation Signs Chicago Rapper Lil Rap

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We're very pleased to announce that Chicago rapper Lil Rap will be joining us from now on.
Johnny Taylor, better known by his stage name Lil Rap, born on the west side of Chicago and started to rap recording his first verses at Dreadrock's home studio.
Now, the young rapper is ready to rise his career to the next level, starting with the release of his first single I'm Hot, whose music video will be released soon.
"I'm hot give the fans to know I'm coming on hotter than ever." - Lil Rap

Listen I'm Hot below:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky-_zXru8DA
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lilrapswervnation/im-hot

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilrap21/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lil-Rap-103495241693893
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lilrapswervnat
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lilrapswervnation
Website: www.sewervnation.com/lilrap






