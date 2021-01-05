Swervnation Signs Chicago Rapper Lil Rap



Johnny Taylor, better known by his stage name Lil Rap, born on the west side of

Lil Rap signs with Swervnation

Now, the young rapper is ready to rise his career to the next level, starting with the release of his first single I'm Hot, whose music video will be released soon.

"I'm hot give the fans to know I'm coming on hotter than ever." - Lil Rap



Listen I'm Hot below:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky-_zXru8DA

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lilrapswervnation/im-hot



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilrap21/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lil-Rap-103495241693893

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lilrapswervnat

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lilrapswervnation

