BeckMilli Smashes It With Her Latest Release 'Gotham'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South London based BeckMilli is back with a bang, and she smashes into the New Year with her latest release 'Gotham'.

Fusing rap and drill music into a post-genre soundscape, BeckMilli hits the nail firmly on the head. Not only does the excitement flow with a fresh vibe, but her ability to keep us on the edge of our seat is stimulating.



Finding influence in Giggs and Wiley, BeckMilli takes a hint from the greats but delves into a unique corner of her own. So much so, her rap bars ring true, and she takes no prisoners with a driving melody which boasts a potent foundation which will have you itching to hit replay.

So, looking for the finest rap? Look no further than BeckMilli.

