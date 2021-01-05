Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 05/01/2021

Asian Dub Foundation And Stewart Lee's 'Comin' Over Here' Debuts At No 1

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Asian Dub Foundation & Stewart Lee' Comin' Over Here debuted at No.1 on the new UK Sales chart. Comin' Over Here, the UK's biggest selling record last week, was also both No.1 on the Amazon and iTunes charts, before the UK charts were announced.
This incredible achievement led Asian Dub Foundation's Steve Chandra Savale to exclaim: "This is an amazing result for a leftfield track that satirises casual anti-immigrant rhetoric. It's struck a real chord with people because it's both a tough tune and funny which is a rare combination We're happy that this unexpected pairing of one of Britain's most brilliant comedian and most consistently radical band has raised a defiant smile in very challenging times and it shows that there's still a lot of people out there that believe the UK should remain an open, progressive and welcoming place. It's also incredible to think that in terms of actual sales, ie people deciding to buy the track rather than simply engaging a Spotify playlist, we were ahead of Ed Sheeran, Wham and Dua Lipa!"

A share of the money raised from Comin' Over Here will be donated to the Kent Refugee Action Network (KRAN), a charity that supports young refugees striving to live independent and successful lives in the community.
Please continue to purchase the track here : https://smarturl.it/cominoverhere to support frontline refugee and migrant support groups. Remixes here as separate tracks: https://smarturl.it/CominOverHere-Remixs

Comin' Over Here is taken from Asian Dub Foundation's new album 'Access Denied' which is out now. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kkOHtniTts

Access Denied released by X-Ray Productions, with collaborations featuring Stewart Lee, incendiary Palestinian shamstep warriors 47 Soul and climate activist supreme Greta Thunberg.
The album showcases Asian Dub Foundation in full spectrum mode from the tough Jungle Punk sound of Stealing The Future and Mindlock through to the orchestral meditations of "Realignment" and the reggae lament of the title track.
Unbowed and undeterred Asian Dub Foundation continue their sonic opposition to the powers that be and Access Denied kicks harder and higher than ever.
