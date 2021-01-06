Alyssa Grace To Releases "What's A Girl To You"





• Facebook: Alyssa Grace New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alyssa Grace Proffitt follows up her well received song "Breathe," with a song about female empowerment. "What's a Girl to You," is Aly's way of smashing female stereotypes and encouraging people to be true to themselves and not succumb to the pressure of peer expectations. Her first video "Breathe, "eclipsed 100,000 You Tube views, indicating that her music is finding an audience.Although the lyrics to "What's a Girl to You", are fairly straight forward, Aly explains: "At school people in general would think poorly about girls in a certain way. Girls would be put into groups, like do cheer, wear dresses and crop tops. I felt there were so many standards for girls. The song is letting guys and girls know it's okay to be what they want to be and not what others consider feminine." "What's a Girl to You," will be released on January 15, 2021.While many schools have resorted to Zoom classes, COVID count where Alyssa Grace attends school remains low, enabling her to attend in-person school with some virtual learning."During the pandemic, school has been really hard and has added additional stress. It's harder to understand new concepts. I've always been an A-student but during virtual learning, I've found it more difficult to stay focused and learn new material."Alyssa Grace is such a pleasant and unassuming young lady. Her musical agenda has been more of free expression than anything else. Rightfully, her parents are very proud of her. Aly's mom Laura states: "I'm amazed every time I hear a new song Alyssa has written. Not only is the maturity of her lyrics beyond her years, but the bravery she exhibits in addressing issues such as mental health, relationships and gender roles is something her dad and I are extremely proud of."Alyssa is very active writing daily in her journal, which provides her with song ideas. She continues to build her repertoire of original songs, which is her way to tell stories. Alyssa Grace's musical journey continues to ascend.You can listen to her music on her web site: https://alyssagrace.com• Instagram: @alyssagracesings• Spotify: Alyssa Grace• Twitter: @iamalyssagrace• YouTube: Alyssa Grace• Facebook: Alyssa Grace



