Nashville Pop Artist To Release Second Single To Worldwide Radio

Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, "Love is the Reason". Cline has been honored with "Songwriter of the Year" twice in a row. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Twenty-two-year old Nashville pop recording artist, Luckie Boy releases his second single, "Hourglass" to radio worldwide on Tuesday, January 5, according to Musik and Film CEO and president, Stephen Wrench. Luckie Boy's debut single, "Cry Myself to Sleep" hit number one for three weeks on the Euro Indie Music Top 100 chart and the World Indie Music Top 100 charts. The song remained in the top 5 for seven weeks."I am honored that this young talented artist chose to not only write his debut single with me, but to also write his second single with me too," said Nashville hit songwriter, Thornton Cline.Luckie Boy hails from a small town in Indiana and is a graduate of an audio engineering school in 2018 in Nashville. He has recorded and produced tracks since he was 14 years old when his mother gave him an Apple Mac Pro book. Luckie Boy met hit songwriter, Thornton Cline in Nashville and the two of them began collaborating. Their collaboration resulted in an uptempo pop song they both loved and thought was commercial enough to be produced and recorded. Nashville producer, Levi Bennington produced the tracks and then recorded Luckie Boy. The song was picked up by Musik and Film president, Stephen Wrench, a veteran hit producer who once recorded and produced the hit single, "867-5309" for Tommy Tutone, "Eye of the Tiger" for Survivor, and for other major artists.Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, "Love is the Reason". Cline has been honored with "Songwriter of the Year" twice in a row. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett, Tim Murphy, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Ray Peterson, and 150 independent and major artists. Many of his tunes have reached the top of the charts. Cline is a traditionally published author of 32 fiction and non-fiction books.



