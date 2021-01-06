Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06/01/2021

Nashville Pop Artist To Release Second Single To Worldwide Radio

Nashville Pop Artist To Release Second Single To Worldwide Radio
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Twenty-two-year old Nashville pop recording artist, Luckie Boy releases his second single, "Hourglass" to radio worldwide on Tuesday, January 5, according to Musik and Film CEO and president, Stephen Wrench. Luckie Boy's debut single, "Cry Myself to Sleep" hit number one for three weeks on the Euro Indie Music Top 100 chart and the World Indie Music Top 100 charts. The song remained in the top 5 for seven weeks.

"I am honored that this young talented artist chose to not only write his debut single with me, but to also write his second single with me too," said Nashville hit songwriter, Thornton Cline.

Luckie Boy hails from a small town in Indiana and is a graduate of an audio engineering school in 2018 in Nashville. He has recorded and produced tracks since he was 14 years old when his mother gave him an Apple Mac Pro book. Luckie Boy met hit songwriter, Thornton Cline in Nashville and the two of them began collaborating. Their collaboration resulted in an uptempo pop song they both loved and thought was commercial enough to be produced and recorded. Nashville producer, Levi Bennington produced the tracks and then recorded Luckie Boy. The song was picked up by Musik and Film president, Stephen Wrench, a veteran hit producer who once recorded and produced the hit single, "867-5309" for Tommy Tutone, "Eye of the Tiger" for Survivor, and for other major artists.

Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, "Love is the Reason". Cline has been honored with "Songwriter of the Year" twice in a row. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett, Tim Murphy, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Ray Peterson, and 150 independent and major artists. Many of his tunes have reached the top of the charts. Cline is a traditionally published author of 32 fiction and non-fiction books.






Most read news of the week
Queen & Sarah Brightman Will Perform "Endless Rain" Composed By X Japan's Yoshiki On The Biggest TV Show In Japan On New Year's Eve
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans
Christmas Concert 2020 Seen Live By More Than 70.000 People Invented By PB Action Eventbureau (No Corona Risk)
Murat Ses Drops His First Single Argus Babe 3 In The First Week Of January 2021 And Produces More Tracks For His Coming 2021 Album AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3)
B-Da Sufi To Release New Album Called "Ethnicity" In 2021
SoCal Skate Punks Chaser Announce New Single "2020" Streaming Everywhere On New Years Day
Black Coffee And Maxine Ashley Join Forces On New Single 'You Need Me'
Listen To Apple Music's Exclusive, Star-Studded 'Carols Covered' Holiday Collection


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0187340 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013313293457031 secs