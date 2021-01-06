Shotty Premieres 'I Wanna Get To Know You' Visual





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Once described as "Queen meets Queens of the Stoneage", hard-rock, synth-pop band shotty have premiered the visuals for their latest single, "I Wanna Get To Know You" via Culture Collide and announced a gaming + live session on Spin Magazine's Twitch channel today at 4 PM PT - tune in here, as well as a Jam In My Van live stream performance and fundraiser on January 13 at 4 PM PT - set reminder via Youtube.

Touching upon the new single, shotty adds: "I Wanna Get to Know You is a sparkling dance-pop anthem, born from the hearts of traditional hard rockers. This song is about the difficulty of making friends in a world where all the nerds are too cool, and some of us are more comfortable screaming into a microphone. It speaks to the upbeat extrovert trapped in the body of a socially anxious outcast. Maybe we're out of practice, maybe we've spent too long locked in the music basement, maybe our Captain Falcon game is way off. But when I see you roll that D20 I can't help thinking... I wanna get to know you."

shotty is a hard rock noisy synthpop band that formed in Seattle, WA when highschool dropout Pat Moon teamed up with his next-door neighbor Miles Frank. After years of prolific songwriting and decidedly mosh-worthy performances around the greater Seattle area, shotty relocated to Los Angeles. There they teamed up with producer Norm Block (Plexi, Sweethead) and Cautionary Tail Records on a series of EPs, singles, and a whimsical brand of b-movie celebration DIY music videos. The band aims to capture vivid videogame nerd-angst imagery, and bottle it up into bite-sized energy-driven fuzzy anthems.




