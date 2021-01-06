Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 06/01/2021

Shotty Premieres 'I Wanna Get To Know You' Visual

Shotty Premieres 'I Wanna Get To Know You' Visual
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Once described as "Queen meets Queens of the Stoneage", hard-rock, synth-pop band shotty have premiered the visuals for their latest single, "I Wanna Get To Know You" via Culture Collide and announced a gaming + live session on Spin Magazine's Twitch channel today at 4 PM PT - tune in here, as well as a Jam In My Van live stream performance and fundraiser on January 13 at 4 PM PT - set reminder via Youtube.

Touching upon the new single, shotty adds: "I Wanna Get to Know You is a sparkling dance-pop anthem, born from the hearts of traditional hard rockers. This song is about the difficulty of making friends in a world where all the nerds are too cool, and some of us are more comfortable screaming into a microphone. It speaks to the upbeat extrovert trapped in the body of a socially anxious outcast. Maybe we're out of practice, maybe we've spent too long locked in the music basement, maybe our Captain Falcon game is way off. But when I see you roll that D20 I can't help thinking... I wanna get to know you."

shotty is a hard rock noisy synthpop band that formed in Seattle, WA when highschool dropout Pat Moon teamed up with his next-door neighbor Miles Frank. After years of prolific songwriting and decidedly mosh-worthy performances around the greater Seattle area, shotty relocated to Los Angeles. There they teamed up with producer Norm Block (Plexi, Sweethead) and Cautionary Tail Records on a series of EPs, singles, and a whimsical brand of b-movie celebration DIY music videos. The band aims to capture vivid videogame nerd-angst imagery, and bottle it up into bite-sized energy-driven fuzzy anthems.






Most read news of the week
Queen & Sarah Brightman Will Perform "Endless Rain" Composed By X Japan's Yoshiki On The Biggest TV Show In Japan On New Year's Eve
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans
Christmas Concert 2020 Seen Live By More Than 70.000 People Invented By PB Action Eventbureau (No Corona Risk)
Murat Ses Drops His First Single Argus Babe 3 In The First Week Of January 2021 And Produces More Tracks For His Coming 2021 Album AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3)
B-Da Sufi To Release New Album Called "Ethnicity" In 2021
SoCal Skate Punks Chaser Announce New Single "2020" Streaming Everywhere On New Years Day
Black Coffee And Maxine Ashley Join Forces On New Single 'You Need Me'
Listen To Apple Music's Exclusive, Star-Studded 'Carols Covered' Holiday Collection


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0199299 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014591217041016 secs