PJ Harvey Announces "Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea" For Release On February 26, 2021

On 26th February, UMC/Island/Universal Music
will release the reissue of the vinyl of STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA, the fifth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital.
One of Harvey's most acclaimed albums, STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA earned her multiple accolades, including BRIT Award nominations for Best British Female Artist two years in a row, Grammy Award nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Female Rock Performance and, of course, the Mercury Music
Prize for Best Album. It reached number 23 in the UK Albums Chart and appeared extensively on end of year lists. The release will be accompanied by full restorations of the videos for "A Place Called Home," "Good Fortune" and "This is Love."
STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on February 26
IS THIS DESIRE? is repressed on vinyl on January 29
IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on January 29
DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl on November 13
TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl on September
11
TO BRING YOU MY LOVE - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on September
11
RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993, out August 23
4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand alone vinyl, out August 21
DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on out July 24
DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on July 24
Praise for STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA
"A magnificent, life affirming opus" - NME
"The best album of her career" - Rolling Stone
"Leaner…its chips are stacked on visceral power and vitalising vocals." - Mojo
STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA
Release date: 26th February 2021
Label: UMC/Island
Territory: World
Reissue on vinyl of the fifth PJ Harvey
studio album STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA. Produced by PJ Harvey
with Rob Ellis and Mick Harvey, and originally released in October 2000, Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea features the singles 'Good Fortune', 'A Place Called Home' and 'This Is Love' and includes a duet with Radiohead's Thom Yorke
on 'This Mess We're In'. The album won the Mercury Music
Prize in 2001. Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey
producer Head.
STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA - DEMOS
Release date: 26th February 2021
Label: UMC/Island
Territory: World
Collection of unreleased demos of every track written for the fifth PJ Harvey
studio album Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea, including demos of 'Good Fortune', 'A Place Called Home' and 'This Is Love'. Audio has been mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey
collaborator Head. Features brand new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria
Mochnacz.
UMC/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital
This catalogue project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.