PJ Harvey Announces "Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea" For Release On February 26, 2021





One of Harvey's most acclaimed albums, STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA earned her multiple accolades, including BRIT Award nominations for Best British Female Artist two years in a row, Grammy Award nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Female Rock Performance and, of course, the Mercury



STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on February 26

IS THIS DESIRE? is repressed on vinyl on January 29

IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on January 29

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl on November 13

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl on

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993, out August 23

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand alone vinyl, out August 21

DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on out July 24

DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on July 24



Praise for STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA

"A magnificent, life affirming opus" - NME

"The best album of her career" - Rolling Stone

"Leaner…its chips are stacked on visceral power and vitalising vocals." - Mojo

www.pjharvey.net



STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA

Release date: 26th February 2021

Label: UMC/Island

Territory: World

Format: 1LP

UPC: 00602508985416

Catalogue Number: 0898541



Reissue on vinyl of the fifth PJ



LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full colour outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve and lyrics insert

Download card



LP Track list:

Side 1

Big Exit

Good Fortune

A Place Called Home

One Line

Beautiful Feeling

The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore



Side 2

This Mess We're In

You Said Something

Kamikaze

This Is Love

Horses In My Dreams

We Float



STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA - DEMOS

Release date: 26th February 2021

Label: UMC/Island

Territory: World



Collection of unreleased demos of every track written for the fifth PJ



Format: 1LP

UPC: 00602508985430

Catalogue Number: 0898543

LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full colour outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes previously unseen photos

Download card



LP Track list:

Side 1

Big Exit - Demo

Good Fortune - Demo

A Place Called Home - Demo

One Line - Demo

Beautiful

The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore - Demo



Side 2

This Mess We're In - Demo

You Said Something - Demo

Kamikaze - Demo

This Is Love - Demo

Horses In My Dreams - Demo

We Float - Demo



Format: 1CD

UPC: 00602508985447

Catalogue Number: 0898544

CD Info

Mini-gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve



CD Track list

Big Exit - Demo

Good Fortune - Demo

A Place Called Home - Demo

One Line - Demo

Beautiful

The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore - Demo

This Mess We're In - Demo

You Said Something - Demo

Kamikaze - Demo

This Is Love - Demo

Horses In My Dreams - Demo

We Float - Demo



Format: Digital

UPCs: 00602508985478 (SD - 16bit/44.1kHz)

00602507401146 (MFiT)

00602507401153 (HD - 24bit/96kHz)



12-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats





Big Exit - Demo

Good Fortune - Demo

A Place Called Home - Demo

One Line - Demo

Beautiful

The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore - Demo

This Mess We're In - Demo

You Said Something - Demo

Kamikaze - Demo

This Is Love - Demo

Horses In My Dreams - Demo

We Float - Demo



UMC/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalogue project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On 26th February, UMC/Island/Universal Music will release the reissue of the vinyl of STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA, the fifth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital.One of Harvey's most acclaimed albums, STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA earned her multiple accolades, including BRIT Award nominations for Best British Female Artist two years in a row, Grammy Award nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Female Rock Performance and, of course, the Mercury Music Prize for Best Album. It reached number 23 in the UK Albums Chart and appeared extensively on end of year lists. The release will be accompanied by full restorations of the videos for "A Place Called Home," "Good Fortune" and "This is Love."STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on February 26IS THIS DESIRE? is repressed on vinyl on January 29IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on January 29DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl on November 13TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl on September 11TO BRING YOU MY LOVE - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on September 11RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993, out August 234-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand alone vinyl, out August 21DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on out July 24DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on July 24Praise for STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA"A magnificent, life affirming opus" - NME"The best album of her career" - Rolling Stone"Leaner…its chips are stacked on visceral power and vitalising vocals." - Mojowww.pjharvey.netSTORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEARelease date: 26th February 2021Label: UMC/IslandTerritory: WorldFormat: 1LPUPC: 00602508985416Catalogue Number: 0898541Reissue on vinyl of the fifth PJ Harvey studio album STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA. Produced by PJ Harvey with Rob Ellis and Mick Harvey, and originally released in October 2000, Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea features the singles 'Good Fortune', 'A Place Called Home' and 'This Is Love' and includes a duet with Radiohead's Thom Yorke on 'This Mess We're In'. The album won the Mercury Music Prize in 2001. Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer Head.LP Info1LP, 180gsm black vinylFull colour outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve and lyrics insertDownload cardLP Track list:Side 1Big ExitGood FortuneA Place Called HomeOne LineBeautiful FeelingThe Whores Hustle And The Hustlers WhoreSide 2This Mess We're InYou Said SomethingKamikazeThis Is LoveHorses In My DreamsWe FloatSTORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA - DEMOSRelease date: 26th February 2021Label: UMC/IslandTerritory: WorldCollection of unreleased demos of every track written for the fifth PJ Harvey studio album Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea, including demos of 'Good Fortune', 'A Place Called Home' and 'This Is Love'. Audio has been mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey collaborator Head. Features brand new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz.Format: 1LPUPC: 00602508985430Catalogue Number: 0898543LP Info1LP, 180gsm black vinylFull colour outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeveArtwork includes previously unseen photosDownload cardLP Track list:Side 1Big Exit - DemoGood Fortune - DemoA Place Called Home - DemoOne Line - DemoBeautiful Feeling - DemoThe Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore - DemoSide 2This Mess We're In - DemoYou Said Something - DemoKamikaze - DemoThis Is Love - DemoHorses In My Dreams - DemoWe Float - DemoFormat: 1CDUPC: 00602508985447Catalogue Number: 0898544CD InfoMini-gatefold outer sleevePrinted inner sleeveCD Track listBig Exit - DemoGood Fortune - DemoA Place Called Home - DemoOne Line - DemoBeautiful Feeling - DemoThe Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore - DemoThis Mess We're In - DemoYou Said Something - DemoKamikaze - DemoThis Is Love - DemoHorses In My Dreams - DemoWe Float - DemoFormat: DigitalUPCs: 00602508985478 (SD - 16bit/44.1kHz)00602507401146 (MFiT)00602507401153 (HD - 24bit/96kHz) Digital Info12-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats Digital Track list:Big Exit - DemoGood Fortune - DemoA Place Called Home - DemoOne Line - DemoBeautiful Feeling - DemoThe Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore - DemoThis Mess We're In - DemoYou Said Something - DemoKamikaze - DemoThis Is Love - DemoHorses In My Dreams - DemoWe Float - DemoUMC/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digitalThis catalogue project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.



