John Fogerty Releases New Song "Weeping In The Promised Land," An Indelible Elegy For America

While "Weeping In The Promised Land" is Fogerty's definitive look back at 2020, his music has been a consistent presence throughout the past year. In December, Creedence Clearwater Revival's Chronicle Vol. 1 hit the milestone of charting for over 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming only the eighth album to ever do so. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's iconic songs have also taken on new life in the form of his "Fogerty's Factory" performance series with his three children, for which they performed those reimagined classics on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NPR's Tiny Desk. These performances were later released as a new album called Fogerty's Factory on BMG in November - with vinyl due out on January 15. Pre-order Fogerty's Factory on vinyl here:https://johnfogerty.lnk.to/FogertyFactoryPR New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Fogerty has shared "Weeping In The Promised Land," his poignant reflection on 2020 and how the events of this past year have altered life as we've always known it. Coming from a songwriter who has captured the pulse of the nation time and again through enduring classics like "Fortunate Son," "Bad Moon Rising" and "Have You Ever Seen The Rain," Fogerty reckons with the isolation, loss, division and hardship that were all too common this past year. "Weeping In The Promised Land" ultimately serves as a moving tribute to those who have been victims of the pandemic and those who have suffered through prejudice and injustice, with an eye on brighter days ahead. Fogerty says, "I took a look back at what 2020 has been and tried to get my feelings out about the political climate, Black Lives Matter, Covid and everything else that occurred this year. Friends are dying, we are stuck at home, we are indeed weeping in the promised land."




