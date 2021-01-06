BBC Introducing Composer Neil March Has A New EP Entitled 'Alternatives To Despair'





'What marks Neil March out is his combination of avant-garde tendencies and pop sensibilities' - Max Reinhardt, BBC



Neil explains: 'I wanted the music to have resonance with three key stages of my life. They are - growing up on a new town estate near London adjacent to the town's large and noisy industrial centre; spending long periods of school holidays at my grandparents' home, a mining town in the heart of the Welsh valleys and my current life as a long-time resident of South East London involved full-time in new music.



On the EP, the third track is entirely created from environmental sounds I recorded and played with in Audacity. Tracks 1 & 2 have my voice multi-tracked and doubled by synth choir in an attempt to create the aura of a Welsh Valleys Male Voice Choir.'

songwhip.com/neilmarch/alternatives-to-despair

www.facebook.com/TrustTheDoc

twitter.com/TrustTheDocUK

