BBC Introducing Composer Neil March Has A New EP Entitled 'Alternatives To Despair'

Neil, who performed on the BBC Introducing Stage at Latitude 2017 and at four subsequent festivals, is known for converting everyday environmental sounds into instruments of melody and harmony playing alongside actual instruments. 'Alternatives To Despair' sees him use vocals for the first time, multi-tracked to create the aura of a Welsh Valleys choir.
'What marks Neil March out is his combination of avant-garde tendencies and pop sensibilities' - Max Reinhardt, BBC Radio
Neil explains: 'I wanted the music to have resonance with three key stages of my life. They are - growing up on a new town estate near London adjacent to the town's large and noisy industrial centre; spending long periods of school holidays at my grandparents' home, a mining town in the heart of the Welsh valleys and my current life as a long-time resident of South East London involved full-time in new music.
On the EP, the third track is entirely created from environmental sounds I recorded and played with in Audacity. Tracks 1 & 2 have my voice multi-tracked and doubled by synth choir in an attempt to create the aura of a Welsh Valleys Male Voice Choir.'
