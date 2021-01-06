Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06/01/2021

BBC Introducing Composer Neil March Has A New EP Entitled 'Alternatives To Despair'

BBC Introducing Composer Neil March Has A New EP Entitled 'Alternatives To Despair'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Neil, who performed on the BBC Introducing Stage at Latitude 2017 and at four subsequent festivals, is known for converting everyday ‎environmental sounds into instruments of melody and harmony playing alongside actual instruments. 'Alternatives To Despair' sees him use vocals for the first time, multi-tracked to create the aura of a Welsh Valleys choir.

'What marks Neil March out is his combination of avant-garde tendencies and pop sensibilities' - Max Reinhardt, BBC Radio 3

Neil explains: 'I wanted the music to have resonance with three key stages of my life. They are - growing up on a new town estate near London adjacent to the town's large and noisy industrial centre; spending long periods of school holidays at my grandparents' home, a mining town in the heart of the Welsh valleys and my current life as a long-time resident of South East London involved full-time in new music.

On the EP, the third track is entirely created from environmental sounds I recorded and played with in Audacity. Tracks 1 & 2 have my voice multi-tracked and doubled by synth choir in an attempt to create the aura of a Welsh Valleys Male Voice Choir.'
songwhip.com/neilmarch/alternatives-to-despair
www.facebook.com/TrustTheDoc
twitter.com/TrustTheDocUK
www.instagram.com/trustthedoc






Most read news of the week
Queen & Sarah Brightman Will Perform "Endless Rain" Composed By X Japan's Yoshiki On The Biggest TV Show In Japan On New Year's Eve
Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans
Christmas Concert 2020 Seen Live By More Than 70.000 People Invented By PB Action Eventbureau (No Corona Risk)
Murat Ses Drops His First Single Argus Babe 3 In The First Week Of January 2021 And Produces More Tracks For His Coming 2021 Album AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3)
SoCal Skate Punks Chaser Announce New Single "2020" Streaming Everywhere On New Years Day
Black Coffee And Maxine Ashley Join Forces On New Single 'You Need Me'
Jennifer Lopez Set To Headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021"
Listen To Apple Music's Exclusive, Star-Studded 'Carols Covered' Holiday Collection
UK Chart Highlights In 2020


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0192449 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014722347259521 secs