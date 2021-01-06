The Weeknd Releases New 'Save Your Tears' Video





"It's always a blessing when the year's most overplayed pop song happens to be one you wouldn't mind hearing a billion and one times anyway" - THE NEW YORK TIMES. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Weeknd has released an intriguing new video for " Save Your Tears " from his album After Hours. The video, maybe the darkest from the album thus far, continues the platinum selling artist's continued physical transformation (previously being decapitated in the " Too Late " video). While his physical rehabilitation makes progress it's clear in the video that he's mentally unraveling.With the NFL playoffs starting this weekend the countdown to February 7th for The Weeknd's Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime performance begins with fans eagerly anticipating the super star's show for over 100 million viewers.The Weeknd dominated 2020 and leaps into 2021 full force with the same continued creative fervor that helped soothe 2020 for so many fans..."the most commercially and critically successful artist of the year" - VARIETY"The Weeknd Blew Our Minds in 2020- The Canadian crooner had us dancing, laughing, and speaking truth to power all year long" - CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND"If nothing else, 2020 has been the year of the Weeknd, in more ways than one" - THE CBC"The world seems to agree on its perfection: After Hours is one of the past year's biggest commercial smashes" - ROLLING STONE (cover story in Grammy preview issue)"It's always a blessing when the year's most overplayed pop song happens to be one you wouldn't mind hearing a billion and one times anyway" - THE NEW YORK TIMES.



