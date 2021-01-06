Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 06/01/2021

Mr. Bailey Baby Releases New Album 'Pure Song's'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Never go basic. That is the motto that Mr. Bailey Baby or MBB, a hip-hop artist, has come to learn after his experience in the music industry. Mr. Bailey Baby started his musical progression with just a PlayStation music generator, moving forward to creating earworm beats for other local artists and himself. Today, MBB is a hip-hop and rap artist that combines catch wordplay and energetic tunes to enrapture listeners.

Mr. Bailey Baby's new release is the album, 'Pure Song's' that contains nine tracks. MBB used beats of EPIK THE DAWN for their crisp and ultra-modern instrumental sounds. The album is influenced by the hip-hop pioneers Aesop Rock and Busta Rhymes. Listeners who are looking for something new and fresh in the hip-hop music scene will surely enjoy the artist's lyricism that ponders over profound questions.

'Pure Song's' is a groovy album that sounds upbeat and sharp with its electrifying hip-hop tunes. The artist hopes that his unique touch to the tried and tested sounds of famed hip-hop artists will make way for a bigger fanbase in the future.

Check out Mr. Bailey Baby and his music, now available for streaming, download, and purchase. To follow the artist on social media or contact him for interviews, reviews, and collaboration, use the information given below.

Mr. Bailey Baby or MBB is a hip-hop artist hailing from Columbus, Ohio. MBB self-taught himself to create experimental sounds and rhymes with what he had at his arsenal. He was known for carrying his briefcase of rhymes to high school, earning himself the reputation of a dedicated artist right from the start. Over the years, MBB has honed his musical inclination, providing listeners with a unique twist to the hip-hop music scene. Apart from his musical career, the artist is also expanding his creativity for developing his clothing brand, Mr. Bailey Baby T-Shirt Jeans & Things.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mrbaileybaby/pure-songs-2
Youtube Video URL https://youtu.be/u0ui9qhDGl0
Youtube URL https://www.youtube.com/MrBaileyBaby






Most read news of the week
Queen & Sarah Brightman Will Perform "Endless Rain" Composed By X Japan's Yoshiki On The Biggest TV Show In Japan On New Year's Eve
Big Freedia To Host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" From New Orleans
Murat Ses Drops His First Single Argus Babe 3 In The First Week Of January 2021 And Produces More Tracks For His Coming 2021 Album AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3)
SoCal Skate Punks Chaser Announce New Single "2020" Streaming Everywhere On New Years Day
Black Coffee And Maxine Ashley Join Forces On New Single 'You Need Me'
Jennifer Lopez Set To Headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021"
UK Chart Highlights In 2020
Latin Singers And Actors Perform 'Oh Come, All Ye Faithful'
Alabama Reveals Free New Year's Eve Concert, Courtesy Of Camping World


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0184510 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013041496276855 secs