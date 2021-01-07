DMV's Newest Emerging Artist 301Wheel$ Drops New R&B Album $imp Or Pimp

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wheeler Thompson IV also known as 301Wheel$ is an MD based artist/producer taking over the DMV's music scene. With his humble beginnings as a drummer and keyboardist for churches, jazz bands and theatrical performances, Wheeler's love and passion for music has made him tap into multiple genres. Weekend, his debut single, gives the listener a hip pop sound describing his own life experiences. Jumping from Weekend to 301Wheel$'s work now, $imp or Pimp is an R&B album giving the listener two sides of the story when it comes to love and intimacy.



$imp is a term for someone being loving and affectionate towards someone versus Pimp being the direct opposite by using a relationship only to benefit themselves. Even with the album being only seven songs, the transitions, instrumentation and lyrics showed that this two year in the making project took time and effort to construct. The Intro (Circles), being a love letter about his relationship with God. Then jumping to Red Wine Mood/White Wine Mood which is a hot/cold metaphor in the project showing how someone's actions in their love life can change overnight. vENTING is one of 301Wheel$'s favorite tracks from the album. It displays him as being transparent and pouring his concerns and heart out. Physical (Interlude) directly embodies the pimp side of the album on how he is straight forward with what he wants out of a specific relationship.



Moon shows 301's soft side and his affection for someone who is there in the darkest times and brings light. He constantly explains how he is there to give consistent effort towards women mentally, spiritually and physically. Lastly, to end the album with WYWG, this is the most simp song on the project. It shows how he cares for a specific woman so much that he would still be there for her even if the relationship wouldn't work.



The album is available on all music platforms

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/301wheel%24/1520935558



