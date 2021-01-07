Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
07/01/2021

Citizen Queen Release 'Call Me Queen' Frank Pole Remix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Welcome to the new era of vocal quintet Citizen Queen. Today, the group is excited to officially release Frank Pole Remix of their first original song "Call Me Queen," a powerful pop/R&B rallying cry, wrapped firmly in self-empowerment and swagger via RCA Records.

Working with some of the hottest writers and producers in the industry, "Call Me Queen" is written by pop maverick Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber), Grammy-Award winning female hit-making duo NOVA WAV (Beyoncé, Ariana Grande) and Shawn Serrano aka Shawn Wasabi. The track was produced by NOVA WAV and co-produced by Shawn Wasabi.

Dressed in stunning outfits embellished with Swarovski crystals, the group also released the accompanying music video, which was directed by Lauren Dunn (The Weeknd) and choreographed by Jamaica (Justin Bieber, Usher, Ciara). It showcases the girls' powerful vocals and dance skills as they prepare their heist to reclaim their rightful crowns.

Justin Tranter says, "These brilliant young women are exactly what a girl group should be in 2020. Diverse, inclusive, passionate, loving and truly dedicated to every detail of their craft. They don't take their extraordinary vocal gifts for granted for one second."

NOVA WAV comments, "When we met the girls we were swept away by their vocal ability and undoubtable uniqueness. We've had the pleasure of working with some of the greats like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ariana...and we must say that we see the same star quality in Citizen Queen and are excited about our future together!"

"Citizen Queen has always been five best friends that love to sing together, love each other for our differences as much as our similarities, and respect each other for that very same reason," says Kaedi. "We're taking that energy into this new chapter of our story!"

Alongside their executive producer team of Justin Tranter and NOVA WAV, Citizen Queen has spent the better part of the year developing an arsenal of slickly-produced, superbly sung R&B-laced pop bangers and ballads. More to come from Citizen Queen soon.






