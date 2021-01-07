Sun June Share Video For New Single "Everything I Had"





Sun June's Somewhere is available for pre-order now and out February 5th, 2021 via Run For Cover and Keeled Scales. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Austin, TX's Sun June have shared a lyric video for "Everything I Had," the latest single from their upcoming album Somewhere."'Everything I Had' is about feeling stuck and wising you could go back in time. It misses when things were new and easy and full of promise," said Sun June's Laura Colwell. "It feels very 'Austin' to us, because things change here so quickly and it's easy to fall into a rut and feel like the city is moving on without you. Friends are always leaving town too, so sometimes it's fun to think moving to LA or New York would solve all our problems.It's also fair to say that the song has taken on some new meaning during the pandemic. We're all missing someone or something right now.Somewhere showcases a gentle but eminently pronounced maturation of Sun June's sound, a record full of quiet revelation, eleven songs that bristle with love and longing. It finds a band at the height of their collective potency, a marked stride forward that is able to transport the listener into a fascinating new landscape, one that lies somewhere between the town and the city, between the head and the heart; neither here nor there, but certainly somewhere.Sun June's Somewhere is available for pre-order now and out February 5th, 2021 via Run For Cover and Keeled Scales.



