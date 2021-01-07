Art Pop/Post Punk Manchester's Shaking Chains Unveil Superb AA Single 'No More Bets/Joys Of Living'





https://www.instagram.com/shakingchains/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eclectic art-pop four piece Shaking Chains release their new AA single No More Bets /Joy of Living on 18 December, followed by debut album, Overvalued Ideas, on 29 January 2021.The album was produced in Manchester by Jim Noir. Shaking Chains' first single received airplay on BBC6 Musicand Radio X, leading to support slots with Manchester band James.As the name suggests, Shaking Chains are driven by a desire to innovate - evidenced by the video for breakthrough single, Midnight Oil, which used AI to create a unique visual experience on every play.It's racked up a million views since its release, garnering praise from Vice, Creative Review and BBC News. The Guardian who chose the video to lead its feature 'Innovations that changed music videos', alongside tracks by Michael Jackson, Peter Gabriel and Run the Jewels.Shaking Chains have used the recent period of lockdown to finalise their album and develop a clutch of new videos to accompany the release.The recordings were made in rehearsal spaces, bedrooms and cheap studios over the course of several years, reflecting the rise and fall of Empire 2.0.According to the band, these songs focus ire on the past decade of Tory rule and on Little England's insistence on licking the boots that forever stomp on their faces.Praise for Shaking Chains:"…brusque country punk swagger."The Guardian"The music is taut and tense and dislocated and drips a thrilling intelligence and sparse claustrophobia and it's quite brilliant" Louder Than War"Groovy but unhindered by genre constraints, this opens up the floodgates for a genre culture clash and succeeds without flinching. It's bold but eminently listenable, a treat for the ears" Piccadilly Recordshttps://shakingchains.bandcamp.com/releaseshttps://twitter.com/ShakingChainshttps://www.facebook.com/shakingchainshttps://www.instagram.com/shakingchains/



